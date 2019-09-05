Nash and Quigley will be special guests at Donegal boxing awards

The Donegal County Boxing Board will host its annual awards night on Saturday, September 28 in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny.

This year's special guests will be former British and European light-weight champion and world title contender Charlie Nash and Donegal’s very own golden boy Jason Quigley.

These awards are to honour the achievements of Donegal boxers for the season from September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019.

A total of 28 awards will be presented on the night, including two Hall of Fame and two Appreciation Awards.

As a bumper turn-out is expected, patrons are asked to arrive early as dinner will be served at 8pm.

Tickets are again keenly priced at €25 for dinner that will be followed by the awards presentations and a dance.

Tickets can be purchased from any member of Donegal’s 15 boxing clubs or by contacting James McCarron on 083 8765898 or Peter O'Donnell on 087 7703116.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Buncrana’s evergreen PJ Halliran, a former vice-president of the Ulster Boxing Council for 13 years.