Player of the match display from Tyler Toland as Ireland open with victory

Donegal's Tyler Toland was among the goals as the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2021 qualification campaign started with a victory at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night

Ireland beat Montenegro 2-0, and it was an impressive display from the Irish.

Toland from St. Johnston, fresh from her summer move to Manchester City, was outstanding in midfield and would later be named player of the match. She opened the scoring after only seven minutes, finding the net from long range.

The goal was the perfect start for Ireland, but despite enjoying plenty of possession, they struggled to find a second. Toland had a great chance to score again in the second half but missed the target from a good position.

Katie McCabe eventually double Ireland's lead from the penalty spot on 68 minutes.

Milford's Amber Barrett was also named in the Ireland squad for Tuesday night's game, but didn't feature.

Ireland: Marie Hourihan; Claire O’Riordan (Heather Payne HT), Diane Caldwell (Claire Walsh 76), Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott; Tyler Toland, Niamh Fahey (Megan Connolly 81), Katie McCabe, Jessica Gargan; Rianna Jarrett, Denise O’Sullivan

Montenegro: Ivana Cabarkapa; Aleksandra Popovic, Maja Saranovic, Tatjana Djurkovic, Darija Djukic; Dzenita Ramcilovic, Sladjana Bulatovic (capt), Jadranka Pavicevic; Nadja Stanovic (Jelena Vujadinovic 90), Armisa Kuc (Tamara Bojat 82), Jasna Djokovic (Jelena Karflcic 64)

Referee: Catarina Isabel Ferreira Campos