Former Donegal manager Rory Gallagher takes over in Derry

Former Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has been appointed as the new manager of Derry's senior footballers.

His appointment was ratified on Tuesday night.

It marks another new chapter in the managerial career of the Fermanagh man.

He stepped down as Fermanagh manager in July having guided them to an Ulster Final against Donegal the previous season. He also led them to promotion from Division 3.

He finds himself back in Division Three with Derry who won promotion from Division Four last season under Damian McErlain.

Gallagher's new management team at Derry will include All-Ireland club winner and former Derry All-Star footballer Enda Muldoon, and Ciaran Meenagh.