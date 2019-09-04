Cockhill Celtic to play Letterkenny Rovers in USL season opener

Reigning champions Cockhil Celtic will travel to Letterkenny Rovers on the opening day of the new bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League season.

The new USL season was officially launched at Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure in Letterkenny on Tuesday evening with managers and players from clubs in attendance.

A new sponsorship agreement with bmcsports.ie was recently announced and the first taste of League action takes place on the weekend of Sunday, September 29.

Bonagee United will host Fanad United at Dry Arch Park, while Derry City Reserves are at home to Finn Harps Reserves in the other week one fixture.

"We welcome bmcsports.ie on board as our new sponsor and we look forward to working with Brian," said Ulster Senior League Chairman Johnny McCafferty.

"Hopefully it will be a successful venture for the League and for Brian."

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure was established in 1995 and the store has been a fixture on Letterkenny Main Street since.

bmcsports.ie offers a unique team wear range of clothing for all leading brands, ensuring clubs can be kited out with quality team wear.

Ulster Senior League managers pictured with Brian McCormick and league chairman, Johnny McCafferty

bmcsports.ie have their own embroidery and printing service in-store to ensure swift production of order

"We're a local company that offers a nationwide service," Brian McCormick said.

"A lot of clubs here are very successful clubs. Football clubs are all about service and getting gear the way you want it - and that's what we're trying to achieve.

"Being associated with the Ulster Senior League is a way of giving back to the clubs. We're very happy to be associated with such a good standard of football."

Cockhill have won the last seven Ulster Senior League crowns, but manager Gavin Cullen is expecting to have to fight all the way to retain the crown.

"The league is competitive," Cullen said.

"Teams have strengthened and brought players in.

"Every team in this league is well capable of beating the next and that augers well for the season. Every game we take to the field we know we have to be at ourselves to get a result."

Letterkenny Rovers won the Donegal News USL League Cup last season and manager Eamonn McConigley is hoping his men can mount another challenge to the champions.

"If we can get the squad settled down, we'll be as strong as we were last season," he said.

"We had a few bad results along the way last year. Every game has to be a result in this league because if it's not, you're playing catch-up."

bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League



Sunday, September 29, 2pm

Bonagee United v Fanad United

Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers v Cockhill Celtic