St Nauls win against Naomh Columba but lose out in promotion race to Killybegs

Two late frees from Stephen Griffin gave St Nauls victory over Naomh Columba in Pairc na nGael on Saturday night.

Naomh Columba 0-10

St Nauls 1-8

Just like Aodh Ruadh's win in Ballyshannon, it proved an anti-climax for St Nauls as they also came up short in the promotion race, finishing a point behind Killybegs.

They were two points down at half-time against Naomh Columba, who led 0-6 to 0-4 in the tricky crossfield breeze that favoured neither side.

A goal from Cathal Lowther early in the second half after good approach work by Barry Griffin, edged St Nauls in front, but it was close all the way to the finish. The sides were level at 1-6 to 0-9 and when Ronan Gillespie put the home side ahead with two minutes left it looked like a Naomh Columba victory.

But Stephen Griffin availed of two late close-in frees to give St Nauls the win.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Oisin Byrne, Barry Carr, Martin Cunningham; Lanty Molloy, Philip Doherty, Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne (0-1,'45'), Fionn Gallagher; Ryan McNern, Kevin McNern (0-1), Ronan Gillespie (0-4,3f); Ronan O'Hare, Christopher Byrne (0-2), Ryan Gillespie (0-2). Sub: Liam Boyle for Barry Carr ht.

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney; Caolan Gaffney, Dermot Gallagher, Conor McBrearty; Stuart Johnston, John Relihan, John Rose (0-1); Lee McBrearty, Ian Campbell; Martin Breslin, Barry Griffin (0-1), Peadar Mogan; Stephen Griffin (0-5,3f), Cathal Lowther (1-0), Shane Conneely (0-1). Subs: Michael Coughlan for C McBrearty ht; Daniel Brennan for Gaffney 46.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)