Victory for Aodh Ruadh over Ardara but they fall short by a point in promotion battle

Aodh Ruadh had it pretty easy against an already promoted Ardara side that lacked real motivation in Fr Tierney Park on Saturday evening.

Aodh Ruadh 2-11

Ardara 0-8

Aodh Ruadh needed the win but they also needed other results to go their way. In the end they were denied promotion by the boot of Hugh McFadden, who hit a late winner for Killybegs in Termon. Small margins, but overall they dropped too many points away from home over the season.

They had the wind at their backs in the opening half and were well in control at half-time, leading 1-7 to 0-2. Ardara started the brighter and had a point from Lorcan O'Donnell on eight minutes. But within two minutes Philip Patton had levelled and then Patton drove a penalty to the roof of the Ardara net after Robbie O'Donnell penalised Ardara for a footblock on Michael McKenna on 10 minutes.

From there to half-time Aodh Ruadh dominated and further points were added from Philip Patton, Cian Dolan and two '45s' from Peter Boyle late in the half. Aodh Ruadh had Oisin Rooney in the starting team at full-forward just a few hours after he had helped the Aodh Ruadh hurlers to the Donegal junior championship crown.

Ardara lost goalkeeper Ciaran Gildea to injury midway through the first half, which is another worry for them with the championship looming. Niall McCrossan went into goal for the remainder of the first half while Peter Oliver McNelis took over between the posts in the second half.

But while the visitors did put up some resistance, a second Aodh Ruadh goal on 38 minutes killed the game as a contest. Shane McGrath finished well after being found by Philip Patton.

After that it was a matter of finishing the league season for both sides. Ardara are happy to be heading back to Division One while Aodh Ruadh were left wondering about points dropped along the way.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle (0-2,2'45s'); Callum O'Halloran, Colm Kelly, Sean Taylor; Shane Gillespie (0-1), Conor Patton, Niall Murray (0-1); Cian Dolan (0-1), Eamonn McGrath; Philip Patton (1-4,pen,2f), Michael McKenna (0-1), Diarmuid McInerney; Nathan Boyle, Oisin Rooney, Shane McGrath (1-1). Subs: Ryan McKenna for McInerney 27; Darren Drummond for Rooney 52.

ARDARA: Ciaran Gildea; John Ross Molloy, Declan Gavigan, Joe Melley; Tony Harkin, Matthew Maher, Paul Watters (0-1,f); Conor Classon, Robbie Adair; Lorcan O'Donnell (0-1,f), Jack Brennan, Johnny Sweeney; Niall McCrossan (0-3,2f), Shane O'Donnell (0-1), Tomas Boyle (0-1). Subs: Gareth Concarr (0-1,f) for C Gildea 17; Peter O McNelis for J Brennan, Nicholas Maguire for Harkin, Nicholas Breslin for Watters, all ht; Brendan Boyle for Maher 42; Tony Harkin for Gavigan 50.

REFEREE: Robbie O'Donnell (Naomh Muire)