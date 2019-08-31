Mark English wins again at 800m but is again agonisingly shy of World qualifying mark

For the second time in a short period Mark English was first past the tape last night in English but was again just shy of the 800m World qualifying mark.

On Friday evening in Kent, England English came home first in a time of 1:45.98, again outside the qualifying mark of 1:45.80.

English had clocked 1:45.90 less than two weeks' ago when winning the Diamond League meeting 800m at Birmingham.

Last night he came home ahead of British champion Spencer Thomas.

The run shows the consistency of running by the Letterkenny man and it is expected that he will make the World Championships in Doha next month through his high ranking.