Diarmuid McGettigan recalls a watershed U-21 win for Four Masters in 1979

Like so many great triumphs Four Masters’ watershed Donegal U-21 championship in 1979 had a rocky start and almost never happened.

The Donegal town club had won an U-16 championship in the 1950s and a junior championship in the mid ‘60s.

The U-21 final victory over Naomh Columba in 1979 is seen as a watershed moment in the club’s history as it went to win a number of senior championships in the first half of the 1980s.

But that great triumph that announced the arrival of Four Masters as a force to be reckoned with in Donegal football almost never happened.

It certainly had a rocky start as the team captain Diarmuid McGettigan recalled this week as the panel gathered to mark the 40th anniversary of the event.

“We lost the first game against Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon but turned it around and won the second leg in Townawilly,

“This set up a play-off in Glenfin but we came very close to not playing that game because as we were about to head to the game we discovered we had only 14 players. A number of lads had picked up injuries in the first two games against Gaoth Dobhair and there were a number of other lads away.

“We picked up Seamus Meehan from Meenacally and we had just the bare 15 for the game. I don’t remember much from the game but I think it was pretty close and we won by a couple of points.”

Four Masters defeated Bundoran in the quarter-final in Ballyshannon and Kilcar in Fintra in the semi-final. This set up a final meeting with Naomh Columba who had won the championship the year before in 1978.

“The final was in Fintra. Big Michael Gallagher was their big player. He played in the middle of the field and Donal Monaghan, the manager, asked me to do a marking job on Michael and I did a reasonably good job on him.

“We played well in the first half and Michael Carr scored a goal and Enda Nolan and Marty Kelly kicked a few points; we were four points up at half-time.

“Michael (Carr) replaced Eddie McCaffrey at full-forward for the final. Eddie missed the final with an injury. Michael is from Inver and Eddie was from Ballintra, we had players from both areas in the squad.

“Naomh Columba came back at us in the second half and they scored a late goal to reduce the lead to one point but thankfully we held on.

“It was a big win at the time and the bulk of the team went on to make the breakthrough in the senior championship and were members of the senior championship teams of 1982 and ‘84.

“We also lost the finals of ‘81 and ‘85. We played in four finals in five years and were unlucky not to have made it to the ‘83 final. We went to America in ‘83 and Ardara beat us in the semi-final.

“They were a talented and committed group of players and the other good thing about the squad was that most of them, with the exception of Seamus Meehan and one or two others, were all living locally.”

“The 1979 U-21 success was a second major success for Diarmuid McGettigan who four years earlier won a Connacht Colleges medal with Summerhill College in Sligo.

“I was a boarder in Summerhill and it was in Summerhill I played my first football. I didn’t play any underage football with Four Masters, until minor.

“For my first two years in Summerhill swimming was my sport and I didn’t start playing football until I was approached by Peadar O’Toole, the coach of the college junior team. Peadar is a brother of Paddy O’Toole, a teacher here in Donegal Town.”

Diarmuid really took to the game and from the junior team in Summerhill he graduated to the senior team.

And he was a member of the 1975 Connacht winning Summerhill team who were defeated by St Colman’s, Newry, in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Diarmuid played county minor in 1976 and U-21 in 1979 but enjoyed little success.

Donegal minors lost to Cavan in the first round in Breffni Park in 1976 and lost out to the Liam Austin powered Down, the reigning All-Ireland champions, by one point in the first round of the U-21 in Ulster in 1979.

But his trophy cabinet boasts an Ulster Senior Championship winners’ medal from 1983.

Diarmuid doesn’t go to games anymore but he does watch games on TV and he feels the modern game has moved on from his own playing days.

“The modern game is very high tech and the levels of fitness have really gone to a very high level and the pace and intensity levels have gone through the roof.”

The team of ‘79 held a reunion on Saturday night in Pier One to mark the 40th anniversary of winning the 1979 U-21 championship. Most of the stars of that first big success were there along with family and friends and representatives of team management of former club officials.

“We had a very enjoyable night and we had a good turnout from the players. There were a number who were unable to make it for one reason or another but 17 of the 22 were present.

“Margaret Monaghan, wife of the late Donal Monaghan, the team manager and Helen McMullin, sister of the late Frankie McMullin, the assistant manager; Anna Gorrell, wife of former club official Jim Gorrell, Gerry Timoney, club official and Cathal McGonagle, who was the club treasurer back in ‘79, were the special guests. It was good to see them all.”

The team that defeated Naomh Columba 1-6 to 1-5 in the final was; Vinny McGroary; Mark McGinty, Seamus Meehan, Michael Breslin; Ken Harvey, Gerry Breslin, Michael McBrearty; Declan McIntyre, Diarmuid McGettigan; Marty Kelly, Thomas Cassidy, Enda Nolan; Eamon Gorrell, Michael Carr, Paddy Muldoon.

Subs: Michael Kelly, Patsy McGlanaghy, Gerry Gorrell, Eddie McCafferty, Gerry Cassidy, Sean Timoney, Seamus Meehan (Meenacally).