DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from around the Golf Clubs of Donegal

BALLYBOFEY & STRANORLAR

Senior, Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups: The Senior, Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups were held on Saturday 24th August. These are blue ribbon Open Competitions which award the top prizes to the best gross scores over two rounds in one day. This year we had the likeable and supremely talented local lad Ryan Griffin coming out on top with two tremendous rounds of 66 & 68. Playing of +1 handicap, Ryan is an amazing player with a cool temperament and it was his time to get his name on the coveted trophy joining a fine list of golfers who have won the Cup since it was established in 1982 by JW McNulty.

Shaun Meehan (7), an exciting young player from Donegal Golf Club, won the Junior Scratch cup shooting tremendous gross scores of 73 & 69 . Another local favourite Martin Wilson (10) blitzed the field to win the 27 hole intermediate Scratch Cup with brilliant scores of 75 & 36 to defend the title he won last year.

Ciaran Gilcreest (2) of Letterkenny produced his usual excellent game to shoot 2 under in the 1st round and win the Senior Nett Prize on 134. Young Barry McMenamin (13) another really exciting prospect from the host club romped to 1st Nett in the Intermediate event. Well done also to Cathal Og O’Gallachoir (3) of Gweedore who shot the score of the day shooting a 65 gross in the 2nd Round.

The course was in perfect condition despite all the rain of the preceding week and all of the winners acknowledged the efforts of Greens Convenor PJ Fitzgerald, Richard Thomson and his excellent team.

The event ran off like clockwork thanks to the hard work of Captain Lawrence Devenney, Competition Secretary Brendan Kelly, Mary McHugh and her splendid staff. A nice crowd gathered for the presentation of prizes attended by event sponsors Paddy, Michael and Tony Carr of Carr and Company Architects and Civil Engineers.

Saturday 24TH 2019 Senior and Junior Scratch Cup

1ST Gross: Ryan Griffin (-1) 66 + 68 = 134

2nd Gross: Kealan Quigg (0) 66 + 71 = 137

1st Junior: Shaun Meehan (7) 73 + 69 = 142

1st Nett: Ciaran Gilcreest (2) 64 + 70 = 134

2nd Nett: Thom. McMenamin (4) 67 + 70 = 137

1ST 18 Hole Gross: Damian McKenna (0) 71

2ND 18 Hole Gross: Cathal Gallagher (3) 65

Competitors 31. CSS 68

Saturday 24TH August 2019 Intermediate Scratch Cup

1ST Gross: Martin Wilson (10) 75 + 36 = 111

2nd Gross: Darren McGlinchey (10) 76 + 41 = 117

3rd Gross: Conor Henderson (12) 80 + 38 = 118

1st Nett: Barry McMenamin Jnr (13) 67 + 32 = 99

2nd Nett: Des Kelly (17) 67 + 34 = 101 BOT

3rd Nett: Liam O’Neill (12) 65 + 36 = 101

18 Hole Gross: Bob McFeely (9) 79

9 Hole Gross: Pauric McGeehan(13) 37

Competitors 57. CSS 67

Gaoth Dobhair

All the practice with the small ball during the summer months while on a sabbatical from the big ball game, paid off last weekend for Odhran Mac Niallais (19) when he shot a brilliant 57 nett to win the Teach Jack sponsored competition by seven clear shots. He lost 4 shots off his handicap for his troubles. Second place went to Nigel Ferry (20) with 64 and Mark Coyle (20) has continued his good form of late to take third with a 66. Daniel Ó Gallchóir (8) won the gross with 75 on a break of tie. The nines went to Liam Mc Kinley (13) and Seán Sweeney (7) with 37 and 31 respectfully. James Tiger Sweeney (22) won the category with 68. CSS 67 Sat/Sun. Míle Buíochas do Teach Jack as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mbliana arís.

Beidh Lá mór Gailf CLG Ghaoth Dobhair ar siúl i Machaire Gathlán Dé Sathairn seo an 31ú Lunasa. Foirne de 4. €100 an foireann. Tá duais chiste de €2000 le baint agus is an chomhlacht Falcon Green atá faoi stiúr Sheosamh Mac Suibhne na príomh urraithe ar an lá. Beidh an imirt ag tosnú ag a 9 a chlog agus ag an 2 a chlog. Roinnt áiteacha fágtha ag an dá am.

Mathew Harkin and Neil Paul Whoriskey now know who their opposition will be in the Doubles matchplay final after Liam Mc Kinley and Jerry Mc Clafferty got the upperhand on Hugh Ó Gallchóir and Charlie Sweeney at the weekend.

Is iad Crua Earraí Mhic Suibhne a bhéas ag dénamh urraíocht ar an chomórtas Dé Domhnaigh seo.

Letterkenny Ladies

The August Medal scheduled for Tuesday 6th had to be postponed because of the torrential rain but was played on Thursday 8th instead and Triona Daly won with 74 net beating Eileen Williamson on a bot., Margo Birmingham was 3rd with 75 net. Maureen Sweeney won the Front 9 with 35 net and Vera Kearney won the Back 9 with 36 net.

On Tuesday 13th Charlie Davis Farm Shop sponsored the V Par competition. Not everyone is a fan of this format but Anne Cannon had no bother playing to her handicap winning with a level score on a bot from Grainne Hines. Bridie Gildea was 3rd -1. Elaine Russell won the Front 9 +3 while Junior Girl Sarah McBrearty won the Back 9 +1.

The Little Angels Open was on Thursday 15th and this very worthy cause was hugely supported by locals and visitors alike, 67 ladies in all played and it was Cynthia Fuery who took the honours winning with 35pts. Mary Beth McBrearty was runner-up with 34 pts. Cathie Hynes Roche was 3rd also with 34 pts. Deirdre O’Toole won the visitors prize 31pts. Celine Markey and Tracy Spence won front and back 9s respectively.

The Silver Tassie sponsored the North West Breast Care Competition on Friday 16th and Triona Daly won the ladies section with 35pts.

On Tuesday 20th 47 ladies competed for Mr.President Brian O’Reilly’s Prize to the Ladies. It was Elaine Russell who topped the field winning with a very fine 39pts. Runner-up was Marian O’Sullivan 34pts. Gross Claire McMonagle 28 gross points. 3rd Cynthia Fuery 33 pts. Front 9 Celine Markey 19 pts bot and Back 9 Anne Cannon 17 pts.

Mr. President also kindly sponsored a 9 Hole competition which was won by Agnes Wiseman with 17 pts.

Maura Cavanagh won last Thursday’s 13 Hole competition 26pts.

As the evenings start to draw in an 18 Hole Competition sponsored by Browns on the Green will be played on Sunday 1st September - book on line. If this initiative is well supported it may be a feature of the Autumn golfing fixtures.

The club matchplay is underway and ladies are reminded to have preliminary round matches completed by August 30th.

The September Medal will be played on Tuesday 3rd September.

Finally, Lady Captain Angela Bradley invited ladies to make a donation if they so wished to her chosen charity, the Donegal Hospice on Lady Captains Day which resulted in €785 being raised. The cheque was handed over to Kathleen Harkin on behalf of Donegal Hospice. Your generosity is much appreciated and a wonderful gesture by our Lady Captain.

Cruit

Results for Sunday 25th August: Competition sponsored by Cembrit Ireland: 1st : Eugene Mc Garvey (12) 61 nett; 2nd Darren Gallagher (11) 63 nett; 3rd Packie Mc Hugh (15) 64 nett Bot; 4th Dan O’Brien (14) 64 nett; F9 Ciaran Mc Ginley (19) 30 nett Bot; B9 Paddy Sweeney (13) 30 nett Bot; Par 68. CSS67 (37 Pts).

Pretty Impressive when you knock out two in-a-row and that’s just what Eugene Mc Garvey has done after his victory last Sunday. Conditions couldn’t have been more different with Sunday being a lovely day compared with the tough conditions of last Sunday. Eugene shot a super round of 5 over which included 2 birdies on the front 9 and a nice wee birdie to finish on the 18th to wrap things up nicely.

Second with a very impressive 63 and a round of only 6 over was Darren Gallagher with Packie Mc Hugh third with 64 on a break of tie from Dan O’Brien who was fourth on the same score. The 9’s went to Ciaran Mc Ginley And Paddy Sweeney, both with nett 30’s. Well done to all our prize winners and thanks to Cembrit Ireland for their sponsorship.

Next Sunday’s competition is sponsored by Golfstyle, Galway, always a popular competition with prizes to match.

Our Single Matchplay has reached the final for 2019 with John Hyland to play Declan Gillespie after John defeated Eamon Kelly 5&4 on Friday evening with Declan beating young Ben Rodgers the same evening on the 21st.

Cruit 100+ Club 2019 - August Draw - €500 - Packie Gallagher; €200 - Adam Boyle; €100 - Jack & Sophie Gillespie; €100 - Donal Timoney; €100 - Alan Gillespie; €100 - Donal Boyle; €50 - Aaron Mc Garvey; €50 - Kate Breslin

Our sixth draw of the year took place today in the clubhouse with Packie Gallagher coming out for the top prize. Well done to all our prize winners and thanks once again to everyone that has taken a square in our 2019 Draw.

our Captain’s Outing takes place on Saturday week the 7th September at Narin/ Portnoo Golf Links, there is a sheet in the clubhouse so get your name down for what is always a great day’s fun.

Portsalon

Donegal League Finalists: Congratulations to Cathal Canning and his Donegal League team after they reached this year's final having battled past a strong Ballyliffin team on Sunday afternoon.

The teams were inseparable in Inishowen a fortnight ago, taking 2.5 matches each from the first leg, and for a long time on Sunday afternoon it looked like another stalemate might ensue. Portsalon edged clear in the closing stages, making the most of home advantage.

Stephen Connolly and Eamonn McConigley were defeated in the opening game by some strong golf from the top order in the visiting side, ensuring Ballyliffin had the encouragement they needed to push for victory.

With match one having gone the way of the visitors, the pressure was on team captain Cathal and playing partner Mark Howard, who once again shone bright to get a vital win. They led 1up playing the last hole, with Mark sealing the win by sinking an 8ft birdie putt that was made under the most intense pressure as Ballyliffin club captain Des Kemmy had already sunk his own birdie-putt from 10ft to force the issue. That was perhaps the turning point on the day.

Portsalon's match four pairing of Donal Callaghan Jnr and Enda McElhinney wrapped up their win on the 15th green, leaving two matches in play and everything hanging by a thread.

Ballyliffin led match five 1up through 15 holes, with Portsalon holding sway 1up in match three playing the 16th.

Clive Davison and Shane Sandilands in match three took the 16th to lead 2up with two to play and they got the all-important half required on the 17th to post a third point for Portsalon and claim the spoils.

Patrick McDevitt and Odhran McGowan were called in from match five, with their game level on the 17th tee.

Both legs of the semi-final were played in tremendous spirit, fostering the excellent relationship between the two clubs. Commiserations to team captain Liam Doherty and his Ballyliffin side.

Portsalon will play either Letterkenny or Redcastle in the Donegal League Final.

Presidents' Prize – Mrs Betty Boal: This Saturday 31st August see the final 'Major' of the season at Portsalon as Mrs Betty Boal hosts Presidents' Day. The timesheet still has one or two spots in the afternoon, call 074 91 59459 to get on. Best wishes to Madam President for the festivities and good luck to all players competing for the final prestigious piece of summertime success.

Spectacular Sunday Scoring: Congratulations to Ryan McGettigan (4) who carded a scintillating three-under par gross score during Sunday's Monthly Medal competition. Ryan's round began with nine straight fours on the card, turning in one-under par with birdies on both par-fives. He put the afterburners on with further gains at the 10th, 11th and 13th holes, dropping a shot at the 12th in between, before completing his round in rock-solid fashion with five pars. A great score and enough to drop the handicap to 3.

Results - Wednesday 21st August Gents Open: Winner: DP Logue (6) – 34 pts; Runner-up: David Magee (7) – 33 pts. CSS: 74 RO

Saturday 24th August Gents Members: Winner: Patrick McGettigan (11) – 41 pts; Runner-up: Mark Howard (7) – 39 pts; Gross: Johnny Shields (5) – 33 gross pts; Third: Sean Forbes (7) – 38 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday August 25th Gents Medal (Stroke): Winner: Davitt Walsh (24) – 63 nett; Runner-up: Ryan McGettigan (4) – 65 nett; Gross: Johnny Shields (5) – 73 gross; Third: Ivan Brunt (17) – 68 nett. CSS: 71

Ladies: Congratulations to Christina Buchnell (41) who won her first medal competition with net 68 on Friday 23rd August (alternate day) pipping the 'on form' Claire McGonagle by one shot who played on Sunday 25th August, both days had similar conditions - calm and dry. 19 ladies played in total, commiserations to Maura Toal (31) who carded a net 70 missing out on the prizes also by just one shot.

August Medal Results: Winner: Christina Buchnell (41) – 68 nett; Runner-up: Claire McGonagle (6) – 69 nett; CSS: Friday 73 / Sunday 72

Mary McDaid Qualifying: The qualifying for the Mary McDaid Memorial Competition was played in conjunction with the August Medal, below is the Portsalon team to play on Saturday 7th September 2019 - Deirdre O'Toole, Karen McGlinchey, Sarah Nicholl, Mary Barrett, Noreen McConigley, Pamela Clinton, Eileen McLarnon, Claire Ferry, Roisin McCormack and Roseanne Logue.

Letterkenny

The Wednesday Open was played off on 21/08/19 with Christian Harris (12.1) a worthy winner on the day with 36 pts. (bot). He had a birdie on the 11th along with 6 pars. Runner up was Ciaran McCormick (away) 36 pts. (bot) and Gary Loveridge (11.7) was third.

On Saturday 24th there was a full timesheet for President's Prize. A large number of people attended the Clubhouse later that evening for the presentations. Liam Sweeney (9.8) was the winner on the day with 40 pts. (bot) . Liam scored two birdies, on the 7th and the 11th and also got 10 pars. Kevin Rafferty (4.3) was runner up. Charlie Coughlan (9.3) was third with 39 pts. (bot) and Keith Spence (11.6) was fourth. Darragh McMenamin (3.1) won Students Prize 40 pts. Eamonn Carroll (16.7) won Past Presidents Prize with 36 pts. and Ed Margey (11.8) won Committee Prize with 35 pts. Gross was won by Eamonn McGlinchey (5.7) with 35 pts. and Seniors was won by Pat McGrath (26.2) with 34 pts.

On Sunday 25/08/19 the Members Open was played, Ronan Daly (10.3) took in a winning score of 41 pts. Ronan had an eagle on on the 7th and also scored 10 pars. In second place was Brian O'Donnell (17.1) who scored 38 pts. and third was Kevin Roche (19.6) 37 pts. (bot). Gross was won by Kieran Sweeney (6.7) with 37 pts.

The Cat 4 Final Day /John G. Memorial Cup will now be played on 29th September. The Cat 4 competition on Mon. 26/08/19 was won by Louis Walsh with 20 pts. and Frank Carberry was second with 19 pts., it was over 11 holes due to fading light.

Upcoming Events: On Saturday 31/08/19 we have the Zeus Industrial Wholesale Products (Ire) Open. On Sunday 1st September the Members Open will be played off and on Wednesday 04/09/19 the Harte Insurance Open will be played. Harte Insurance are new Sponsors to our club and we are delighted to have their support.

Dunfanaghy

August Monthly Medal - Stroke - Sunday 25th August: 1st James McKervill (19) 62; 2nd James T Sweeney (7) 63; Gross: Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 71; 3rd Kieran McTaggart (15) 65; Front Nine: Colin Higgs (13) 29 BOT; Back Nine: Tim Ryan (13) 31. CSS: 66

Caravanner's Classic - Saturday 24th August: 1st - 102 pts Harry Mulholland (20) Belvoir; Leo Wilde (29) Belvoir, Lynne Wilde (36) Belvoir, Laura Mulholland (37) Belvoir; 2nd - 96 pts BOT E McConnegal (12), Pat Bonner (14), Eugene Gallagher (17), Michael Dunne (19); 3rd - 96 pts BOT Malcolm McCormick (8), Noel McCormick (12) Portsalon, Enda McCormick (12), Ciaran McCormick (19); 4th - 95 pts BOT, Graham Cummings (9), Mark Caithness (12), Adrian Cummings (17), Malcolm Allen (25) F. Valley; 5th - 95 pts BOT John Chambers (9), Deborah Moore (13), Robyn McConnell (15), Cheryl Chambers (18). CSS: N/A

Caravanner's Classic Scramble - Friday 23rd August: 1st - 40.2 Brian Dolan (9), Andy Murray (12), Nigel Doherty (13), Margaret Witherow (14). ​CSS: N/A

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 21st August: 1st Colin Higgs (13) 37 pts; 2nd Paul O'Brien (16) 35 pts. CSS: 37 pt

Bundoran

Weekend Results 24th - 26th August, sponsored by The Great Northern Hotel: 1st: Jonathan Keenan - 64; 2nd: Denis McGartland - 65; 3rd: Mason Collins - 66 (Break of Tie); 4th: Gilmour Harkness - 66; Gross: Francis McGlynn - 75. Jonathan Keenan wins the 7th Silver Medal. CSS: 70 (Sat and Mon) 69 (Sun)

Presentation: 30th August at 9 p.m.

Donegal GC, Murvagh

President’s Weekend: Congratulations to Crona O’Reilly on her very successful President’s weekend. The juniors began proceedings on Friday 16th with Lilia Geraghty taking the honours. It was the ladies turn on Saturday 17th and in very challenging conditions, Bernie Finn was the winner with a fine score of 73. 2nd was Margaret Trimble with 76, 3rd was Mary Walsh with 80 and 4th was Mairin McCartney with 81 (BOT). Cat.1 winner: Helen O’ Shea (82), Cat.2 winner: Kathleen Fox (81). Cat.3 winner: Aine Enright (81). Past President was Mary Talbot with 89. Front 9: Marie Mc Garvey 39.5, Back 9: Eibhlin O Donnell 36.

On Sunday, Sean Boyle won the men’s prize in a BOT with Paul Patton 2nd and Mark Sweeney in 3rd when all finished with 41 pts. Tommy Gee was 4th with 39 pts. Gross winner was John Neary with 33 pts. Past President’s prize was won by Diarmuid McGettigan with 39 pts, Front 9 was Ciaran Cassidy with 22 pts and Back 9 was Ciaran O’Reilly with 24 pts.

Open Week Results: Wednesday 21st August – Sponsored by AIB: 1st - Maurice Campbell 37 pts; 2nd – John Boyle 35 pts; 3rd – Richard Patterson (Hilton) 33 pts; Gross – Declan O’Donovan (Kilrush) 23 pts.

Ladies 1st – Joannie Langbroek (Grange) 28 pts.

*Hole-in-one by Timothy Sheehan at the 16th.

Thursday 22nd August – Sponsored by Browns Car Sales: 1st – Eddie McGarrigle 36 pts; 2nd – Geoff Cotter 34 pts; 3rd – Michael McGivern (Rockmount) 33 pts; 4th – Martin McMullan (Letterkenny) 33 pts; Gross – Stuart Carter (Mountrath) 29 pts

Ladies 1st – Cora Concannon (Shandon Park) 30 pts

Friday 23rd August – Sponsored by Gleesons: 1st – Mary Walsh 42 pts; 2nd – Geraldine Cremer (Blacklion) 40 pts; 3rd – Martin Carr 39 pts; 4th – Damien White (Balbriggan) 38 pts (BOT); Gross – Keith Lapsley (Dunfanaghy) 33 pts

Ladies – Michelle Mee (Bettystown) 34 pts

Saturday 24th August – Sponsored by David Robinson: 1st – Karl Fitzpatrick 40 pts (bot); 2nd- Geraldine Gorman 40 pts; 3rd -Pat Corry 39 pts (bot); 4th -Michael Mc Erlean 39 pts; Gross- John Groome (Arklow) 36 pts

Ladies-Sarah Nicholl 37 pts.

Sunday 25th sponsored by Eddie Walsh & Sons Family Meats: 1st -John Mc Caughan 64; 2nd -Darren Mc Daid 66; 3rd -Jason Doherty 67; 4th -Michael Martin 67; Gross -John Neary 71

*John Mc Caughan had a hole-in-one at the 13th

Team News: Commiserations to Denis Kelly and his Pierce Purcell team who were defeated in the Ulster final by a very strong Rossmore team. It was a gallant effort by all involved but unfortunately they just came up short in the end.

Upcoming events

31 Aug/1 Sept: Singles Stableford sponsored by Kelly’s Sales & Service.

Mon 2nd-Thurs 5th West Coast Challenge.

Sat 7th Sept. Mixed Greensomes sponsored by the Thursday Specials

Sun 8th Singles Stableford sponsored by the Thursday Specials.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

The Ladies played a Stableford Competition last Saturday and Bríd Mhic Cumhaill took the honours with a brilliant 40 points. Maith thú a Bhríd. 2nd place went to Caitlín Ní Ghallachóir with 38 points. Comhghairdeachas leat a Chaitlín. A regular to the winners enclosure took 3rd prize with 37 points, Mairead Harkin. Catherine Peters won the Front 9 with 21 points and Mary Lucy Ferry won the Back 9 with 20 points. Thanks to Serenity and La Vie for their sponsorship. The Gaoth Dobhair Ladies Maire O Donnell team travelled to Bundoran on Sunday to play the second leg of the Semi Final. Congratulations to Bundoran who advance and well done to Gaoth Dobhair who made it to the semi-final and bowed out graciously. Bundoran now meet Portnoo and we wish both teams well.

Míle buíochas leis an Iar Theachta Dála Dinny Mc Ginley a rinne urraíocht ar chomórtas na seachtaine seo a chuaigh thart. Seo iad na torthaí, 1ú Mairéad Harkin 39 points; 2ra Aisling Mhic Cumhaill 36 points, 3ú Deiridre Gallagher 32 points, F9 Marie Kelly 17 points agus B9 Catherine Peters 19 points.

Slots available for the Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Ghaoth Dobhair Classic on Saturday 31 August. Is féidir le foirne de 4 imirt ag 9 a chlog nó 2 a chlog. €100 ar gach foireann agus tá neart duaiseanna dona buaiteoirí.

Ladies from neighbouring clubs please note we will host our last Open of the season on Wednesday 11 September. Put the date in your diary.