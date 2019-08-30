READ THE REID: Dublin and Kerry have as many titles as all the others

Last Sunday was one of the most dramatic days in sporting history. No it wasn’t the alleged VAR (Video Assistant Referee) that overruled the referee’s decision not to award Mayo a 13m free in the dying seconds of the All-Ireland Ladies football semi-final but it was Ben Stokes’s masterclass of batting in the Ashes second cricket test at Lords to deny Australia an almost certain victory at the start of the day’s play.

I make no apologies if you’re not a cricket fan because this was one of the world’s most outstanding pieces of genius that one will ever witness in any sport. Yes, we have Michael Murphy and England have Ben Stokes.

Dublin are almost certain victors against Kerry this Sunday in the All-Ireland senior men’s final. Can two miracles happen on consecutive Sundays? For the sake of Gaelic football, it would be fantastic.

Before I get into the GAA’s showcase football final, I would like to give credit to the Ladies’ game. I feel that they don’t get enough attention by the media and the public at large. This is the first time that the semi-finals were played in Croke Park which is an attempt to raise the profile of the Ladies’ game.

I watched both games last Sunday between Galway and Mayo and the other between Dublin and Cork. I thought that both games were terrific. Mayo were very unlucky not to have gotten a draw when their full-forward Rachel Kearns was poleaxed just outside the large square. Unfortunately, she bounced the ball twice before she was felled.

The technical ability and fitness levels of all four teams has to be admired. The officiating at the games wasn’t of the highest calibre though. The fact that both managers of the Mayo and Cork teams vented their dissatisfaction afterwards is testament to this.

The Cork manager signalled out the referee saying: “But Ciara O'Sullivan was sent off there. That's the third time Maggie (Farrelly) has sent her off in three matches and she doesn't know herself what she went for…” I agree. I didn’t know why she was sent to the line either. All in all, these were two highly entertaining games and I hope that the ladies’ game goes from strength to strength.

So, the culmination of the senior men’s football championship takes centre stage at headquarters this Sunday. The rest of Ireland love to hate Dublin. I’m not one of them. I genuinely admire their brand of football and attitude towards the game.

For years, when Dublin weren’t serious contenders, the GAA fraternity were crying out for their presence in the mix. “Gaelic football needs them” they said. Well, they are firmly installed at the pinnacle these days and now all I hear is that they far too dominant.

There’s little that the GAA can do about their high standards and success in recent years. They have set the bar at a level and it is up to the rest to catch up. They are overwhelming favourites to make history on Sunday by completing the much sought after five-in-a-row.

Yes, Kerry have a chance. It’s as slim one but I’d like to see Dublin get their deserved title. Defensively, Kerry aren’t equipped to halt Dublin’s rampant forward unit. It will be interesting to see how Kerry go about their task of dismantling their opponents. Their only hope is to push up on Cluxton’s kick-outs and not to concede possession.

It matters little that the game has evolved into a possession, all out attack and all out defensive game, the basics remain unaltered. The first line of defence is your full-forward line. Kerry are uncomfortable using a sweeper but they employed one against Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final. Whether they have the gumption to go toe to toe with Dublin remains to be seen but I feel it’s their only chance of causing an upset.

So, let me bamboozle you with some figures. Wikepedia.org tells us that “Dublin go into the final aiming for an unprecedented five-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles. Kerry have twice came close to a five-in-a-row, winning the All-Ireland in 1929–32 and losing the 1933 semi-final; and winning the All-Ireland in 1978–81 and losing the 1982 final. Kerry and Dublin have met in 13 previous All-Ireland finals, Kerry winning 8 and Dublin 5. Between them, the two counties will have won half of all All-Ireland championships once the 2019 final is completed: Kerry have 37 wins (the last in 2014) and Dublin have 28. Adding in 2019, this gives a total of 66, out of 132 years in which the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has been completed.”

These are interesting facts. To date Dublin have scored 17-138 (189) and conceded 2-79 (85) in the seven games while Kerry have scored 7-112 (133) with 5-88 (103) against in six games played. Dublin’s average score per game is 27 points with 12.14 conceded. Kerry’s average score per game is 22.16 and 17.16 conceded. Dublin’s mean difference is 14.86 while Kerry’s is 5. In plain English, Dublin are almost a ten-point better team than Kerry. Put that in your pipe and smoke it!

In conclusion, I would like to thank the many people in my home locality who commended me on my column last week in respect of Red Hugh’s centenary. Also, I have to thank Kieran Bradley once again, for pointing out that I erred when I wrote that the name “John Hannigan is synonymous with Red Hugh’s football”. It should have been “Paddy” Hannigan and not “John”. My apologies to all parties concerned. Thank God that I’m human after all.

Keep the faith!