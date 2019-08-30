Killybegs to seal promotion to top flight in Termon in

Killybegs can seal promotion to Division One on Saturday night when they travel to the Burn Road, Termon for the final league game. They need to win to be sure of promotion and with Termon safe in the division, it looks odds on that the Fishermen will get the two points needed.

The only other challengers for the second promotion spot - Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls - need Termon to do them a favour. Both firstly need to win and with tricky assignments at home to champions Ardara and away to Naomh Columba, that is not a foregone conclusion.

The sides drew in Mountcharles in the penultimate series of games on Sunday last, a cracking contest, but the final whistle brought disappointment for both parties. However, they are still in the race, but need Killybegs to slip up.

An interesting scenario would occur if Killybegs drew in Termon and both Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls were to win. That would bring out the calculators to see who would be promoted.

Much of the discussion around the Division Two promotion argument in recent weeks has centred on whether any of the teams will be able to compete in the top level. The competition in Division Two this season has been very good with most of the teams very competitive, which has led to some great games.

After Sunday's encounter in Mountcharles the respective managers, Barry Ward and Barry Meehan, were in agreement about the closeness of games in the division.

"This game epitomises the closesness of the division. Great quality football out there and both teams have to be commended on the effort,” said Ward afterwards.

Asked about the fact that the sides meet in the championship, Ward feels that promotion is more important than the championship. "That game didn't need any future rivalry to define it. Both teams knew that a win was needed and both went for the win.

"We have a game next week (Ardara), a game to win and I suppose we will be watching Killybegs against Termon to see how they get on," said Ward.

Barry Meehan was in agreement that the division was very tight. "That's the way it goes. There were games during the year that we felt we could have won and there were other games we thought we could have lost.

"We had chances and Aodh Ruadh had chances. Brendan McCole made two great blocks there and Peter Boyle made a great save. It was that sort of game," said Meehan, who was happy that his side had turned it around after two defeats.

"While promotion is probably gone, I was very happy with the performance," said Meehan.

DIVISION THREE

There are some issues also to be decided at the top and bottom of Division Three. Burt, after three defeats in-a-row, need to win in Downings (who were promoted last weekend) if they are to get the second place. It is a difficult final game and if they lose then Malin and St Marys, Convoy will be in the running.

At the bottom Naomh Colmcille need a win at Red Hughs to be safe but should they slip up then Naomh Ultan can avoid the drop with a home win over already relegated Naomh Muire.