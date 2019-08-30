Aodh Ruadh and Carndonagh go head to head in junior hurling final

Aodh Ruadh and Carndonagh are chasing championship silverware on Saturday afternoon when they meet in the Donegal junior hurling championship final in O’Donnell Park. (2 pm)

The game is the curtain raiser to the senior final meeting of Setanta and St Eunans.

Carndonagh have already won the junior hurling league with Aodh Ruadh the runners-up.

The Inishowen side, who are managed by Cathal Doherty (player manager), defeated Aodh Ruadh twice in the league, both in Carndonagh and in Fr Tierney Park.

However, Aodh Ruadn avenged those league defeats with victory in the group stages of the championship.

Carndonagh, Sean McCumhaills and Omagh St Endas made up the championship. Aodh Ruadh won their three group games and also defeated St Eunans B in the county semi-final as they take a four games unbeaten run into the final.

Aodh Ruadh are managed by John Rooney and the side is backboned by former county hurlers Paul Sheridan, Peter Horan, Chris Killgallon, along with current county panellist Oisin Rooney and young emerging hurlers Barry Gillespie and Pat Haran.

It will be a busy day for Oisin Rooney as the Aodh Ruadh footballers have a vital league game against Ardara in Fr Tierney Park at 6 pm

Padraig and Cathal Doherty, Ryan Davenport, Dermot McGonagle and the Monagle brothers James, Cormac and Paddy carry the hopes of all of Carndonagh.