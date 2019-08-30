MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Dublin's focus all year has been five in-a-row

It’s hard to believe that the All-Ireland football final will be played next Sunday. Apart from the people of Dublin and Kerry very few have any interest in this year's decider. Such has been the disappointment of the football championship this year that all anyone is talking about is who will stop this Dublin team from making it six, seven, eight in-a-row.

For all the criticism about the wealth and the backing that Dublin teams get, the one thing that doesn’t seem to have wavered is their hunger for success. Under Jim Gavin they have introduced new players into the first 15 year after year but at the same time keeping many of the more experienced lads involved; no prima donnas, no super stars, everyone buys into what Gavin and the rest of the Dublin management are selling or else, thank you, there’s the door.

Discussions about all the rest of the stuff that goes around about coaching, sponsorship deals and having plenty of backing is immaterial when a player has to go for a 70-30 ball. The Dublin players, regardless of how many medals or awards they have won, continue to do what is required.

The suggestion that Kerry have no chance at all is farcical. It’s hard to see past Dublin but sport has a way of levelling things out in favour of the underdog. The Dubs have shown a consistent level of performance all year long; they have frustrated the opposition in the first 35-40 minutes, then they have gone for the jugular. What they did in the first ten minutes of the second half against Mayo showed a ruthless streak that hasn’t been seen since that Kilkenny four in-a-row hurling team of the 2000s. Once they went into another gear there was no holding back and they did that until the referee blew the final whistle. Even when a number of replacements were introduced the level of intensity and performance never dipped.

Have Kerry the personnel to cope with that? They showed against Tyrone in the semi-final that they were prepared to dig deep when things were not going there way; they were prepared to make changes not only to personnel but also in their approach to how they played the game; they have a Plan B.

Peter Keane, the Kerry manager, has been around for a while and will know that if the Dubs are to be stopped then having just one plan won’t work, they will have to mix things up, cause confusion, play the game at a slow pace; frustrate Dublin by taking everyone behind the ball; make it hard for them to get shots off; allow little or no space in the scoring area; allow the Dublin players little or no time on the ball; hassle them every time they take a step. Let them know that if they are going to win that elusive five in-a-row, that they are going to have to earn it.

Not since Donegal in 2014, have this group being beaten; not since Mayo ran them close in the 2017 final have they ever been close to relinquishing their title.

Have Kerry got the players to do that? They are probably the best of the rest; while they were poor in the first half against Tyrone, they raised their game in the second half and showed that given enough possession they have the forwards to test anyone.

Kerry have always had the show players. When Paul Galvin retired they lost one of the best players in their modern history. He did the dirty work, he won the breaks and allowed the more stylish players to do their stuff. With the likes of Geaney, Clifford and O Shea to do the scoring, they need the likes of Paul Murphy, David Moran and Stephen O'Brien to do the dirty work and allow the others to play. Even at that it’s hard to look past the Dubs. Kerry have had huge underage success in the last few years especially under Keane and Jack O'Connor; they have taken a fair number of those players and put them along with the likes of Geaney, Moran and James O'Donoghue, but it could be just a year or two too early for the younger ones and maybe just getting a bit late for the lads who have been about for a while.

One thing is for certain, Kerry will not fear the Dubs. They have that belief in themselves that sometimes gets confused with being arrogant. Under Jim Gavin, this Dublin team have been relentless this year; they held back in the league; players were given a longer time off; younger lads were given the league to progress and gain experience. From the outside it looks that they set their goal at the start of the year in making it five in-a-row and that’s exactly what their about and without every Kerry player playing out of their skin and maybe a good few of the Dublin lads not playing up to scratch, Stephen Cluxton is going to raise Sam one more time.