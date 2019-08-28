Donegal Masters seek All-Ireland final spot as they take on Roscommon in Sligo on Saturday

The Donegal Masters take on Roscommon this Saturday with a place in the All-Ireland final at stake.

The game is fixed for Scarden (the Sligo Centre of Excellence) on the Strandhill Road and and has a 2 pm throw-in. The referee is John Hughes from Mayo and in the event of a draw, there will be no extra-time with the game going to a replay.

Donegal needed extra-time last weekend to win their place in the semi-final, as they overcame Galway by 2-9 to 1-11 with the goals coming from Peter McHugh and Peter Devlin. McHugh returned home to Ardara on Saturday evening and togged out again for the Ardara seniors, coming on as a sub and notching 0-2.

According to manager, Val Murray, McHugh's arrival on the panel this year along with Seimi 'Coshia' Friel, Johnny McCafferty and Barry Monaghan has added greatly to the strength of the squad.

"Peter has great legs and you need that around the middle of the field. 'Coshia' is brilliant up front and it is great to have the experience of Barry Monaghan also. Barry missed last weekend because of a family commitment but will be available for this Saturday," said Murray.

However, the manager is sweating on the fitness of Michael 'Sticky' Ward, who missed the Galway game because of a calf muscle injury. "Sticky is 50/50 but he will tog out. He is getting plenty of treatment and if needed he will come on," said Murray, who added that PJ Gallagher will be back in contention after also missing last week with a hamstring injury.

The Donegal boss knows little about Roscommon apart from the fact that they defeated Galway by a point and their centre-half-forward Cox hit 1-7. "We will have more info on them before the weekend," said Murray.

"I would be happy enough going into the game. We were very good in the first half last week but then went to sleep in the second and conceded a penalty to give them (Galway) extra-time. But we finished very strong in the second half of extra-time."

Dublin and Tyrone meet in the other semi-final, also on Saturday with the final being fixed for the weekend of 21/22 September