DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

Urris

​​​​​Lotto Results: Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 11, 17, 20 and 21. No winner, so our Jackpot rises to €2,560 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Breege Gill, Gortaran. Sadie McLaughlin, Tullagh. John Burke, Ballyliffin. Bernard Doherty (Tim), Tullagh. George and Susan, Malin Head.

Our senior footballers played Moville on Saturday night in the all County League. Final score: Moville 2-16 Urris 3-8. Unfortunately for the second year the team has just come up short on our quest for promotion. Reduced to fourteen players just before half-time changed the course of this game but the lads must be commended for the gallant effort given in the second half with the extra man telling in the end result. Last league game is home to Letterkenny Gaels on Saturday night in Straid at 6.30pm.

Reserves home to Malin on Thursday night at 7pm.

50th Golden Jubilee Banquet: Our 50th Golden Jubilee Banquet takes place on Sunday October 27th in the Ballyliffin Hotel. So save the date and let family and past players away from home know.

Underage Football: Friday U-9 Boys away to Malin at 6.30pm.

Saturday: U-11 boys home to Malin at 11am

Sunday U-13 boys away to Moville at 11.30am.

Games may be subject to changes for various reasons.

Malin

Our senior footballers recorded a resounding 2-17 to 1-7 win over Red Hughs in Connolly Park on Sunday. Goals Sean Byrne and Oisin McGonigle setting the boys up for victory. Sundays win sets us up nicely for our final league game of the season, a trip to Ballintra to take on Naomh Ultan. Downings have already secured promotion, but the final place is up for grabs with ourselves, Burt and Convoy firmly in the hunt.

The under 13 girlS lost out to Urris at the weekend in an end to end game of football, the Straid based side winning out on a 8-6 to 4-10 scoreline,

The under 13 boys lost out to Burt in their opening game on Sunday.

Annual 5K: The countdown is now well underway for the John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km which will take place on Sat August 31st at 4.00 (note earlier start time to the one printed in last weeks notes).

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1050, sequence drawn was 2-7-3-6-5-4-1. No jackpot winner, €50 winner was Ross Davy, Portaleen. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1100

Congratulations to Donegal Boston GFC on winning the treble at the weekend. The Junior As, Bs and Seniors each clinched their victories in their Championship Finals, what an achievement. We are super proud to have so many from Malin involved in the Club. Special mention to Jonathan Byrne & John Deery on the Junior B's, Darren Doherty & Christy Mickey Ellen on the Junior A's and Paul Martin McDaid, the Chairman of the Donegal Boston Club. We even thought we'd give Mark Canny a wee mention, sure he's half a Malin man at this stage!

well done to club referee Shaun Mclaughlin (F) who jetted away to Leesburg, Virginia during the week to take charge of the US GAA finals at the weekend.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results: Intermediate Championship Round 2 - TCG 0-09 to 1-12 Thomas McCurtains.

Upcoming Fixtures: Saturday 7th September - Intermediate Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Cuchullainns @ 2pm in Greenford

Saturday 7th September - Senior Championship Round 1 - TCG vs NLS @ 5pm in Ruislip.

Sunday 15th September - Senior Championship Round 2 - TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip.

Sunday 22nd September - Senior Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Parnells @ 1pm in Greenford.

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 6, 18, 26. Lotto draw winners: Calum Crowley, Ann Fagan and Pierce Ronan.

Robert Emmets

Lotto numbers 1-16-19-26, No Lotto jackpot winners. There was two match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €3750. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1500. Again we would appeal to everyone in the community and further afield to keep supporting our bingo this is a great social event which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Well done to our under 8s who travelled to Glenfin on Saturday morning for a blitz. Our two under 8 teams made it to the final where they played brilliantly but unfortunately lost out by a point in the two finals. Well done boys and girls, we're very proud of you.

Music classes at Robert Emmets will be starting back from Wednesday 11th September. Book now on 087 6836254.

Scór: A concert to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Scór will take place in an Grianàn Theatre, Letterkenny on Sunday 29th September. Robert Emmets were one of the first clubs in the county to win an All-Ireland with the Harper family and to celebrate this our Junior Ballad Group, current County champions have been invited to take part in the Concert.

There are many people in the club who have taken part in Scór competitions over the 50 years and we would hope that as many as possible will show their support on the night. Tickets are priced at €10. Further information to follow from the County Board.

Scór na nÓg: This year’s competitions are scheduled to kick off in November for all young people up to 17 years of age. If there are any young people in our community between the ages of 11 and 17 years who wish to become involved in this years competitions, please contact Sean on 087 9108401 or Helen 087 6836254 by Friday 6th September.

We are also looking for a mentor with knowledge of acting/drama to head up the Drama entry and a mentor for the Recitation entry.

St Mary’s, Convoy

Lotto results for 20/8/19: DL, CW, LH, CE. No jackpot winner. Following share €100: Tom Marry Naomh Muire; Tommy Mc Namee ,Gabrielle Gallagher, John Mc Mullan and Jack Gillespie. Next week's Jackpot €5050

Congratulations to Michael, Conor and U-14 boys on winning Div 3 Shield.

Also to Sinead, Stephen and U-8 team on winning the U-8 county blitz in Glenfin

U-13 girls matches have started. Training Thursday 5.30 to 6.30 matches on Saturday morning

Senior men had a great win away to Burt and this leaves them in with a chance of promotion with the final league game away to Fanad on Saturday evening

Senior ladies beat Gweedore and are through to the next round in championship

Minor girls and U-13 girls were beaten during the week

Minor Boys play Kilcar next week in championship

Well done to John Anthony Mc Mullan, Gary Gillen and the Donegal Masters team who are through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Pic 1

St Marys, Convoy U-8 squad winners of U[8 blitz with coaches Sinead Breen, Stephen Friel and Donegal’s Frank McGlynn, who presented the cup

Pic 2

St Marys, Convoy U-14 boys, winners of Div 3 Shield with coaches Michael Patton and Conor McNamee

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 20th of August are 2-1-7-8-4-5-3-6. No winners. Jackpot for the 27th of August is €10000.

The club hosted a very successful U-8 blitz on Saturday morning. Thanks to Convoy, Lifford, Robert Emmetts and Red Hughs for travelling and taking part. Thanks also to David Carroll for running the blitz, to all the referees, everybody that made tea brought refreshments and helped clean up. Thanks to Frank Mc Glynn who made the presentations at the end of the day.

Congratulations to the U-14 boys who beat Buncrana in the Division 1B final this afternoon in Convoy. Final score Glenfin 8.11, Buncrana 6.07.

Congratulations to our senior ladies who qualified for the senior championship final with a great performance against Termon in Glenfin on Sunday morning. Glenfin had to win this final group game to progress so the pressure was all on them and they stood up to the challenge in fine fashion. It was a very even first half with both teams giving very little away and they went in at half time all square at 0-5 each. The Glenfin scores coming from Katy Herron 0-2, Karen Guthrie 0-2 and Laura McKenna 0-1 with Geraldine McLaughlin getting all five for Termon. Katy Herron had Glenfin two points up after two minutes of the second half but Geraldine McLaughlin had the margin down to the minimum again on the 3rd minute. Glenfin upped their game then and scored 1-4 without reply to put them eight points up - 1-11 to 0-6 with 14 minutes left. Geraldine McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie traded two points each to keep the margin at eight with the 30 minutes played. A late 1-1 from McLaughlin brought the difference back to four points at the end on a score of Glenfin 1-13, Termon 1-9.

Glenfin: Sharon Connaghan; Annmarie Logue, AnnaMarie McGlynn,Tara Martin, Mary Ward, Sinead McGinty, Mary Martin, Kathy Ward, Grainne Houston, Lauren Martin, Gemma Glackin, Katie Long, Karen Guthrie 1-5, Katy Herron 0-6, Laura McKenna 0-1. Subs: Colene McGrath 0-1, Dainelle McGinley. They now play Termon again in the county final on Sunday 8th of September. Venue and time TBC.

The seniors and reserves played Naomh Columba at home on Friday evening with our reserves winning by four points to put them top of the league and the seniors getting the draw required to keep them safe in Division 2 on a score of Glenfin 1-12, Naomh Columba 1-12.

The 3rd team had a top of the table clash on Saturday evening at home to Red Hughs and the Glenfin men kept the fine run of form going winning in the end on a score Glenfin 3-8, Red Hughs 0-13 to put them three clear at the top of Region 1.

The seniors played their final home league game on Sunday against Four Masters and secured the points on a score Glenfin 3-13, Four Masters 1-14.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 22/08. There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,7,8,17,19. The 3 x €50 winners were Charlene McClafferty, Downings, Co Donegal; Noleen Hughes, Galbally, Co Tyrone; Sean Mac Ruairi, Rann Na Feirste, Dun na nGall. Next week's jackpot will be €3550.

The U-6s season came to a conclusion this week with their final session on Monday followed by a trip to Dizzys Den. A huge thank you to all the parents mentors but especially the children for all their effort and hard work throughout the year.

The U-8s travel to Kilcar on Saturday morning.

U-10s are scheduled to play a home match on Saturday against Naomh Columba at 11am.

Senior and Reserve: Gaelic Park hosted two very entertaining games on Sunday last. Our Reserves played some excellent football hitting 3 first half goals from Danny Conwell and two from Diarmuid Spratt but a strong second half showing from the visitors saw them win out in the end on a 3-05 to 0-18 scoreline. A young Senior side produced a battling performance to ensure that Division One football will be played again in Gaelic Park in 2020. In a great overall team performance the home side finished strongly to win by 3 points 2-16 to 2-13.Next Saturday evening both teams travel to Ballybofey to play Sean McCumhaills in their final league match of the year.

Ladies - Our U-13 Squad began their league campaign with a fine win over Killybegs in Gaelic Park. The Girls have no game this week but return to action away to Robert Emmetts the following week. Training continues for the Girls aged 10 to 13 yrs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm.

Annual Realt na Mara Golf Classic: The club are holding a Golf Classic @ the local Golf Club on Friday Sept 13th.Anyone wishing to enter a team or individually is welcome to do so by contacting Philip McGlynn Great Northern Hotel 0719841204 /087 2561320 or David Robinson Golf Club Club Pro 0719841302.

St Michaels

All County League: Both teams were at home to Glenswilly on Sunday last at The Bridge.

The Seniors secured a draw which ensured that we will play again in Division 1 next year again. The Final Score was St. Michael’s 1-14 Glenswilly 1-14.

The Reserves also recorded a good victory winning on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 1-17 Glenswilly 1-8. The St. Michael’s Team and Scorers were: Oisin Cannon, Michael McFadden 0-1, Aiden McFadden, Dan Ferry, Brendan Rodden, Hugh O’Donnell 0-1, Liam Kelly 0-1, Lorcan McDaid, Stephen Coyle 1-5, Patrick McGinley 0-1, Eddie Patterson 0-1, John McFadden 0-2, Kit Regan 0-1, Brian McLaughlin 0-1, Daniel Doak. Subs: Raymond McLaughlin 0-2 for Brian McLaughlin, Manus Friel 0-1 for John McFadden, Dylan McGee for Kit Regan, Dean Fleming for Patrick McGinley.

Both teams are away to Milford in the final game of the season on this Saturday 31st August with the throw ins at 5pm and 6.30pm.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was shared by Vincent Greer Hornhead Road and Ann Lafferty Creeslough who won €50 each; the €75 was won by Conor McCloskey Co. Down.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday, night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 1,4,8,12,15,19. The Match 5 winners were Danny McLaughlin Derryherriff and Louise Stewart Dunfanaghy who won €50 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €10,000. Thre Jackpot is now frozen at €10,000 until it is won with the €100 added each week to the next jackpot.

U6s training on Friday evenings 5.45pm at Creeslough pitch and Sunday at the bridge from 11am

Under 8s: No training until Thursday the 5th September.

U10s has a challenge match at home this Thursday evening against Cloughaneely starting at 6.30pm.

U11s training on Thursday evenings at 6.30 and new players are welcome.

U13 boys start their season next Monday evening 2nd September.

Girls - Our U13s league begins very soon, so it is important that all girls try their best to be in attendance!

Aodh Ruadh

The monthly club executive meeting takes place this Thursday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 9pm.

Football: The seniors drew with St Nauls but the result did neither side any favours in the promotion race. They are home to Ardara this Saturday in the final game but need Killybegs to slip up away to Termon. The senior management thank the big support at recent matches.

The reserves were on the wrong end of their encounter in Mountcharles, losing out 2-14 to 1-8

The minors' season came to a conclusion last Wednesday when they came up against a strong Killybegs outfit in Fintra, losing out on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-8.

The under 14s are down to contest the Division 1A Shield final this Friday, at 6.45pm against Termon. Venue to be decided.

Last Saturday saw four clubs with eight teams in total coming together to play in the Willie Rogers Tournament. Ardara, Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaill's, and Aodh Ruadh fielding two nine-a-side teams. In the shield it was a straight final between Naomh Conaill and MacCumhaill's with the Ballybofey boys coming out on top. In the cup competition three teams ended on level points. After two very closely fought semi-finals Naomh Conaill and Ardara booked their place in the decider. Aodh Ruadh lost out narrowly in their semi-final, after a hard fought game. In a great final Naomh Conaill won the Willie Rogers trophy by a point.

Our under 10s host Ardara this Saturday at 5pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Last Saturday saw the Aodh Ruadh under 9s in action at the Liam Brown memorial tournament down in Donegal Town. The lads did really well playing some great football throughout the day to reach the final where they narrowly lost out to hosts Four Masters.

Our under 8 boys hosted Four Masters last Friday evening, with four competitive games taking place. Our final league game is away to Naomh Columba this Friday. We will meet at the park at 4pm, or meet down in Glencolumcille at 5.30pm. I

Congratulations to manager Val Murray, Packie McGrath, Michael 'Sticky' Ward, Kerry Ryan and Dermot Slevin and the Donegal Masters team who claimed an All-Ireland semi-final spot with an extra-time win over Galway in Ballymote on Saturday. Good luck to the team as they prepare to take on Roscommon this Saturday for a place in the All-Ireland decider.

Many congratulations to Simon Gillespie who has been appointed manager for Rugby United New York. Simon will be the Team Manager for the 2020 Major League Rugby season in addition to acting as the team’s Skills Coach.

Ladies: A young Aodh Ruadh ladies side took on MacCumhaills on Sunday and battled bravely. The team on the day were Bridín Maguire; Bronagh Kelly, Sara Gallagher, Briana Maher; Niamh Hughes, Grainne Maguire, Eva Moore; Anna Rafferty, Caoimhe Keon, Mary Flora Scott, Elaine Dorrian, Rebecca Gillespie; Áine Gilmore, Terri Gallagher, Roisín Maguire. Subs Orla Keon, Áine Hill, Caoimhe McCauley. The girls are in championship action again on Sunday against Convoy, venue and time to be confirmed.

Minors play St St Eunans in Letterkenny on Friday.

The under 16 girls league programme came to a conclusion last Wednesday with a hard fought 1-10 to 0-10 defeat against Killybegs in Ballyshannon. Despite that result Aodh Ruadh still finish top of the table and will have a home semi-final against Saint Eunan's.

The under 13s had a useful challenge match against Bundoran last Wednesday. They have their first league outing on Thursday evening in Father Tierney with a 6pm throw-in against Four Masters.

Well done to Caoimhe Keon and the Donegal under 17s who won the shield at the National Academy Blitz competition in Abbotstown last week.

Congratulations also to Megan Kane on receiving an Ulster medal with Donegal under 14 girls at the Donegal ladies presentation night which was held in Letterkenny on Friday night.

Hurling - Best of luck to the senior hurlers who are up against league champions Carndonagh in the Junior Championship Final in O'Donnell Park Letterkenny on Saturday, throw in 2pm.

Best of luck to all our hurlers on the under 14 and under 15 county squads who are in action in the Hibernian Cup Finals on Saturday. We're delighted to host the Peter O'Keefe Cup and Shield here on Saturday.

Aodh Ruadh schools coach: Any person interested in this post and who meets the Community Employment Scheme entry criteria is asked to please contact Tom Daly.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,800. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 5, 6, 9, 13 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ann Ferguson, The Rock; Ayeisha McLaughlin; Linda Gillespie; Maureen Keenaghan, Coolcholly; and Seamie McPhelim, Creevy. Next draw is in The Lantern Bar with a jackpot of €7,900 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile Hurlers.

St Nauls

Congratulations to our Reserves on their tremendous win against Aodh Rua on Sunday; a well deserved victory.

We had a great performance by our senior men on Sunday bringing the game against Aodh Ruadh to a draw.

We now travel to Glencolmcille on Saturday evening for the final league game against Naomh Columba at 5.30 and 7 pm.

Slotto: Congratulations to Patsy Mc Cready of Coolshannon, Inver who won our Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,4,3,7,5,2,6.

Killybegs

Best of luck to our Senior/Reserve men and management in their last league game of the season which is away to Termon on Saturday (31st August) at 5:00 and 6:30 pm. A win in this game would see their promotion to Division 1 for next year.

Best Wishes: The ladies team and management would like to wish Laura Doherty, Sara O'Boyle, Aine Hanlon of Dungloe Ladies team a speedy recovery from the injuries they sustained in their game on Sunday.

The club’s Senior Board monthly meeting will take place on Friday 30th August in Fintra at 8:30pm.

Fixtures: Senior & Reserve Men away to Termon, Saturday, 5 and 6.30.

Senior Ladies: Championship Semi Final v Naomh Columba. Sunday 1st September at 11:00am. Venue T.B.C

U14 Boys Div 2b: Championship Final v Red Hughs. Friday 30th at 6:45pm. Venue T.B.C.

U-13 Girls: Home v St Nauls. Saturday 31st August. Time T.B.C

Results: Senior Men - Killybegs 2-14 Naomh Columba 0-13

Reserves: Killybegs 2-12 Naomh Columba 1-14

Senior Ladies - Championship - Killybegs 6-12 Dungloe 3-09

Minor Boys Div 1 - Championship quarter-final: Killybegs 3-14 Aodh Ruadh 0-08

U-16 Girls: Killybegs 1-10 v Aodh Ruadh 0-10

U-13 Girls were defeated v Bundoran

Kilotto numbers 9,14,27,29. No winner. Next week Jackpot €1,400. No match 3. Next week match 3 €120.00

Bingo: Monday 2nd September, 9 pm in Tara Hotel. Jackpot €5,000 on 45 numbers.

Na nDúnaibh

Comhghairdeas le foireann peile na nDúnaibh agus lena bhfoireann bainistíochta a bhfuil ardú céime faighte acu go Roinn 2 don tSraith don bhliain seo chugainn. Bhí cluiche cruaidh ina raibh coimhlint ghéar acu in éadan Naomh Bríd, Baile an tSratha anseo sna Dúnaibh tráthnóna Dé Sathairn. Bhí siad pointe ‘un tosaigh ag leatham agus cé go ndeachaigh siad ceithre phointe ‘un tosaigh sa dara leath cha raibh eatorra ag deireadh ach an dá phointe: 1—9 le 0—10. B’iad scórálaithe na nDúnaibh ná: S Mac Thaidhg 1—0, L Ó Conchúr 0—3, G.B Mac Laifeartaigh 0—2, Dónal Mac Giolla Bhríde, 0—2, E. Mac Róibín 0—2. Guímis gach rath orthu don bhliain seo chugainn.

Torthaí lotto CLG na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 2 10 16 agus 21 na huimhreach a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Jackie Prendergas, Carraig Airt, Jackie Nic Aodha, Creamhghort, Josie Ó Gallchóir, Na Dúnaibh agus Manás Mac Carraigh, fuair siad €40 an duine. B’í Anita Nic Giolla Bhríde, Cluain tSaileach a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill as Umlach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an Luan s’úgainn in Óstán an Downings Bay agus €5,300 atá sa phota óir.

Fuair Bearta an bhuaidh ar fhoireann Faoi-14 na nDúnaibh thuas I mBearta tráthnóna Dé hAoine. Bhí buaidh de shé phointe ag Bearta sa deireadh. D’imir cuid gasúraí na nDúnaibh go tréan agus bhí siad naoi bpointe ‘un tosaigh leath bealaigh fríd an chéad leath. Ach tháinig Bearta ar ais go láidir agus sa dara leath cha raibh Na Dúnaibh ábalta móran dul chun cinn a dhéanamh in éadan línte cosanta Bhearta.

Letterkenny Gaels

Congratulations to the senior footballers who secured promotion to Division Three and won the Division Four League at the weekend. The lads recorded victory over Na Rossa and collected two points from Pettigo. This weekend they are away to Urris in the final league game of the season. The Region 1 lads are away to Red Hughs on Friday. See Facebook for fixture details.

The Bingo committee are looking for Transition Year students to help out on Monday nights with the Club’s Bingo at the Arena 7. By doing so, students can clock up hours for their Gaisce Award or similar. If you can help please contact Charlie on (087) 694 9125

The U-16 hurlers had a great competitive game against Carndonagh on Thursday past where the visitors took the win by three points.

Underage hurling training for U-6, U-8, U-10 and U-12 continues outdoors at Páirc na nGael every Thursday evening from 6.30-7.30pm. All welcome. Hurleys and helmets can be borrowed.

The U-7 and U-8 boys made a trip to Glenfin during the week and then to MacCumhaill Park on Saturday.

Glenswilly played hosts to the Gaels U8 and U10 girls on Saturday day afternoon. The damp weather didn't spoil the fun and great football on display by players from both clubs.

Letterkenny Gaels would like to thank Glenfin, MacCumhaills and Glenswilly for the kind hospitality. Under 6, 8 and 10 Underage football training continues every Sunday at Páirc na nGael at 11am. New children are welcome to join. Anyone interested should contact John McDermott (086) 856 1768 or Brian Sweeney (087) 228 2386 for any age group.

Well done to Eimear Úi Baoil and the Donegal U-16 Camogie girls on their recent victory in the Progress to Success competition where they defeated Monaghan in the final.

Camogie training continues every Friday night at the pitch at 6.30. New members always welcome.

Sympathy is extended to Claire, Daragh, Grace and Finn McDonagh and the Mulhall family, Greencastle on the passing of Clare’s father William, RIP. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3550. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

Naomh Brid

Naomh Brid Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,800. The winning Numbers were 6,7,8, 11 & 18. The €25 winners are Denver Boyle, Padraic& Nicola and Willie John and the on-line winners were TJ Gallagher and Padraic Gormley. The next draw will take place in the Seven Arches on Sept 2nd.

Our Senior team lost last Saturday against Na Dunaidh in a close and hard fought game. Naomh Brid 0-10, Na Dunaidh 1-9

Reserves are playing at home on Friday at 7pm.

Our Senior team is home to Malin on Saturday, 31st August at 6pm. All support welcome.