BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: All County Leagues a great success this year

First of all congratulations to Kilcar on winning the Division One league. They are worthy champions and are unbeaten in 17 games with one game to go.

If they win their last game this weekend against Naomh Conaill they will have won the league without losing a game. I’m not sure if there are many clubs that have done that in the past. As far as I recall we (Bundoran) did it in 1988.

It is a great achievement given they were without their county men Ryan and Eoin McHugh and Patrick McBrearty for the bulk of their games.

With Kilcar having won the league a number of weeks ago all the focus in the league in the last few weeks was at the bottom of the table and the battle for survival.

I suppose it is a testament to the league and the quality of the teams the final relegation place was in play right up to the second last game.

Bundoran, Glenswilly and St Michaels could finally breathe easier on Sunday evening.

And though Cloughaneely lost to St Eunans, they came out on top in the head to head with MacCumhaills.

Unfortunately, MacCumhaills were relegated along with Milford.

I’m disappointed for both MacCumhaills and Milford.

Overall, the leagues in the county, all four divisions, are competitive and other than Division One going into the final round of games there are many issues still to be decided in Divisions Two and Three.

In Division Two, Ardara were crowned champions at the weekend and well done to them.

But there is a real dogfight behind them for the second promotion spot with Killybegs, Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls all in the running for the final spot.

Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls are on 20 points and Killybegs are on 21 points. They all have one game to play. Killybegs are away to Termon at the Burn Road, St Nauls face Naomh Columba in Glen, two tricky away assignments, while Aodh Ruadh host champions Ardara in Ballyshannon.

It would appear from those combinations Killybegs, because they are a point better off, are in the driving seat in terms of going up.

Of all the divisions, I think Division Two was the most competitive of all this season.

This was highlighted all the more when you look at the calibre of teams being relegated. Four Masters and Buncrana are the teams making the drop; Four Masters relegation confirmed at the weekend on the second last day.

I must say I was disappointed to hear that Four Masters were dropping down to Division Three. It is a blow for the club and hopefully it is just a temporary blip and they bounce right back up next year.

Downings have secured promotion from Division Three, but the second promotion place is still up for grabs.

Burt, St Mary’s, Convoy and Malin are hot on their heels and in the mix for the second spot going into the final round of games.

Naomh Muire are relegated with Naomh Ultan and Naomh Colmcille fighting to avoid joining the men from the Lower Rosses in making the drop.

Letterkenny Gaels and Moville have promotion wrapped up in Division Four.

The leagues, by and large, ran smoothly and have been run off efficiently and in time for the start of the championship. A big well done to the Donegal CCC for a job well done.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack