Glenfin get the goals to secure win over relegated Four Masters

Ciaran Brady, Daniel McGlynn and Jack Marley scored the goals as Glenfin ran out comfortable winners over Four Masters, on Sunday afternoon, in Pairc Taobhoige.



Glenfin ………. 3-13

Four Masters ...1-14



Four Masters, already relegated because of other results, put up a good fight for most of the game.

Glenfin led 2-6 to 1-5 at the interval with Brady and McGlynn netting the goals for the locals. Kevin McBrearty scored the Four Masters goal and Conor McDaid posted four of the Masters five points.

Glenfin extended their lead out to seven points with three quick points on the resumption and while McDaid half-time replacement Jason Duignan and McBrearty responded for the Masters, Glenfin kept them at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.

And the game was well over as a contest when Jack Marley struck for goal number three for the locals.

Four Masters will join Buncrana in Division Three next season.



GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Jack Marley (1-0), Frank McGlynn, David Carr (0-1); Stephen Ward, Jason Morrow (0-1); Conor Ward, Daniel McGlynn (1-1), Ross Marley (0-3);Kane McGlynn (0-1), Gerard Ward (0-5), Ciaran Brady (1-1). Subs: Hugh Foy, Odhran McGlynn (0-1), Jason Marley, Kyle O’Meara, Kyle O’Meara, Ronan Carlin.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Aidan McHugh, Kevin Breslin, Dylan Kennedy; Cathal Canavan, John Boyle (0-1), Barry Dunnion; Kevin McBrearty (1-1), Leo McHugh (0-1), Ray Balogun, Caolan Loughney (0-2), Emmett Doogan; Neil Ward, Conor McDaid (0-7), Fergal Callaghan. Subs: Jason Duignan (0-2) for F Callaghan.