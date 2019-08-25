Glengad United bow out of FAI Cup against Premier Division side Waterford

Inishowen Junior League side Glengad battled bravely before being sunk by two second half goals as their FAI Cup adventure ended with a defeat at Maginn Park in Buncrana against Airtricity League Premier Division visitors Waterford.

Glengad United 0

Waterford 2

Former Finn Harps player Michael O'Connor scored the opener for Waterford to end the cup dreams of minnows Glengad United on Saturday.

O’Connor’s 69th minute shot finally broke the home side’s commendable resistance and a second goal, from Cory Galvin 11 minutes from time sealed the issue.

The Donegal junior outfit defended stubbornly but eventually the Munster side marched into the quarter finals.

Glengad hosted Waterford at Maginn Park Buncrana - where Derry City played while the Brandywell was being redeveloped a couple of seasons ago – as their own ground did not meet the criteria for this stage of the competition.

Waterford had a flurry of chances early on and the lively Galvin hit the post in the first half while Sam Bone's long-range effort clipped the crossbar.

It was a similar pattern in the second half with the home side defending stoutly.

Alan Reynolds charges eventually made the breakthrough when O'Connor's shot squirmed through a crowd of players and just inside the post.

Galvin then capitalised on a mistake to surge forward and fire in the second.

Waterford dominated possession throughout the game and had the vast bulk of the chances, although many were from outside the box.

Glengad’s best chances fell to John G. McLaughlin, following a corner late on, but Waterford managed to get the ball away following a goalmouth scramble.

Glengad: K. McLaughlin, McKinney, McClure, J. McLaughlin, Byrne, Ruddy, S. McLaughlin, S. Doherty, T. Doherty, McDermott, C. McLaughlin. Subs: Byrne for S. Doherty (77), Barrow for Ruddy (80), McDaid for S. McLaughlin (87 mins).

Waterford: Connor, Feely, Lynch, Duggan, Browne, Kouogun, O'Connor, Galvin, Figueira, Bone, Poynton. Subs: Kavanagh for Feely (52), Holland for Bone (70), Fitzgerald for Figueira (75).

Referee: D. MacGraith (Mayo).