Naomh Colmcille win relegation battle as Downings promoted to Division Two

Naomh Colmcille took a giant stride in their bid to hold on to their Division Three status with a big win over Naomh Ultan in Pairc Colmcille on Saturday evening.



Naomh Colmcille . . . . . . . 2-13

Naomh Ultan . . . . . . . . . 1-12



This was a big win in the battle for survival Naomh Ultan went into the game one point ahead of Naomh Colmcille, who were second from bottom of the table and in one of the two automatic relegation positions.

But in an amazing second half performance Naomh Colmcille hit two goals and 11 points, as they came from 0-2 to 0-7 down at half-time to win by four points.

PJ McBrearty and Matthew Crossan hit the second half goals that turned the tie on its head and now sees Naomh Colmcille go into their last game away to Red Hugh in pole position to remain in Division Three.

A draw at the Crossroads will do Naomh Colmcille while Naomh Ultan must win at home to already relegated Naomh Muire and hope Red Hughs defeat Naomh Colmcille if they are to play Division Three football next season.

Aaron Byrne scored the Naomh Ultan goal and Dermot Gallier and Cian Kennedy scored the bulk of the points for the Dunkineely men who were short a number of regulars.



NAOMH COLMCILLE: J Roulstone; P Friel,S Devenney, J Fitzpatrick; K Diver, W Lynch, C Devine; Daniel Clarke (0-2), M Lynch; P J McBrearty (1-1), R McErlean, O Hilley (0-2); M Crossan (1-3), W Gillespie (0-3), L Toland (0-2). Sub; B O’Donnell for R McErlean.



NAOMH ULTAN: Patrick White; Christopher Boyle, Darragh Byrne, Jordan Watters; Joe Alvey, Aaron Kyles, John Likely; Cian Kennedy (0-4,2f), Sean Blain; Michael Breslin, Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Darragh Murrin; Aaron Byrne (1-0), Dermot Gallier (0-6,3f), Aidan Duddy (0-1). Sub: Paul Gallier for C Boyle.



Convoy win in Burt

Elsewhere in the division St Mary’s, Convoy, opened up the race for promotion with a 1-9 to 0-9 win over second placed Burt in Hibernian Park, Burt.

The in-form Joe McGill kicked the crucial goal in the second half as St Mary’s edged a close encounter throughout.

St Mary’s led 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of a low scoring opening half thanks to points from John Toye, Raymond McNamee and McGill.

Burt, who for much of the season were the pacesetters in the league, have faltered in recent weeks, took the game to St Mary’s in the second half.

They were back in the game with ten minutes remaining at 0-7 each. But the St Mary’s goal turned the tie and proved the difference as the two sides hit late points.

St Mary’s have now moved to within a point of Burt, who are in second place, two points behind leaders Downings, with one game remaining.

Burt are away to Downings next weekend and St Mary’s are away to Gaeil Fhanada and still very much in the promotion race.



ST MARYS: Sean Patton; Liam Prunty, John A Kee, Michael Patton; Bryan McNamee John Doherty (0-1) Emmett Patterson; Raymond McNamee(0-1) Dean Bonner; Brendan Bonner, Laurence McMullan Joe McGill (1-3); John Toye (0-2), Peter Blake (0-1),Jack Blake (0-1)

Sub use G. Sweeney



Downings are promoted

Shane McTeague scored the goal and Lorcan Connor, Gerard McClafferty and Danny McBride hits points as Downings remain top of the table and on their way to Division Two with victory over Naomh Brid by 1-9 to 0-10.

The defeat ended Naomh Brid’s slim league ambitions of claiming the second promotion place.

They are sitting on 18 points three behind Burt, who are currently in second place with just one game to play.

The win lifts Downings to a promotion place and they will clinch the Division Three title if they avoid defeat at home to Burt next weekend.



Gaeil Fhanada hit five goals and Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses scored four as Naomh Muire lost their fight for survival in the division.

Gaeil Fhanada 5-11, Naomh Muire 4-10 was how it ended at the Banks, as Naomh Muire were relegated to Division Four.

Malin and Red Hughs are due to meet today in Connolly Park in a middle of the table clash.