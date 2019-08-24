Donegal New York looking forward to New York final this Sunday against Sligo

Donegal New York are looking forward to another NY senior final on tomorrow Sunday against Sligo having beaten Longford on Tuesday evening.

Donegal had a decent campaign having managed to finish top of their group. The team assembled by Ballybofey man Peter McCormack and Cavan man, Justin O'Halloran have a Kerry backbone of Ronan Shanahan, midfielder Matt Rennie and centre-half-forward Paudie Clifford.

Leitrim sharpshooter Keith Beirne plays up top at full-forward. Kilcoo half-forward Oliver McClean will lead the team behind the bagpiper on Sunday having played in Philadelphia for many years.

Kildare man Sean Hurley joins Rennie at midfield on Sunday to form a formidable partnership. New York native players play an important role in the team, both veteran goalkeeper Brian Cullinan and half-back Keelan Walsh were born in the Bronx.

Ciaran Finan (Roscommon), Michael Haughton (Galway) and Jason Kelly (Offaly) make up the backs. Former Derry footballer Niall McFeely will look to link up with Mullingar native Dillion McDermott to provide a penetrating attack that have an eye for goals.

As ever, Donegal men feature strongly in the team this year. Those hoping to see some action on Sunday are Conor Tinney from Termon, Shane Murrin, Killybegs, Pauric McGill Ardara, Brian Sweeney, Milford and Creeslough's James McFadden.

Belfast native Conor Regan also hopes to impress if introduced. Another ever present Ardara man, Pat McGill, brings his coaching expertise to the team for another year. Pat, who was O'Halloran's number two in the New York county team that lost out to Mayo in this years Connaught championship, forms the familiar role and is no stranger to successful Donegal teams.

Chairman McCormack gave his thoughts earlier in the week and he feels there will be little between the teams come Sunday, having won one, lost one to Sligo in the regular campaign.

Finally, spare a thought for Cootehill man Caolan Reilly who will play in his first ever county final in any grade on Sunday. The Cavan barber has been impressive since joining up with Donegal this year and hopes to clip Sligo down to size once the action begins.

Throw in at Gaelic Park, Bronx is at 8pm Irish time on Sunday.