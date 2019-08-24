Donegal GAA Masters team through to All-Ireland semi-final after defeating Galway

The Donegal Masters team are into the All-Ireland semi-final after an extra-time win over Galway in Ballymote today.

Donegal 2-9

Galway 1-11

(after extra-time)

Donegal can thank Seimi Friel of Fanad Gaels for the victory as he hit the final two points to give them victory, the final point in the last play of the game.

Donegal had looked like they were on their way to victory in normal time but gave away a penalty in added time for Galway to draw level at 2-6 to 1-9.

Thanks to two first half goals from Peter Devlin and Peter McHugh, Donegal led 2-4 to 0-3 at half-time but Galway hit back in the second half.

Donegal will now play Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday next at a venue to be decided.

Donegal scorers: Peter McHugh 1-1; Peter Devlin 1-0; Seimi Friel 0-3; Brian McLaughlin 0-2; Dermot McColgan, Charlie Bonner and Shaun Boyce 0-1 each.