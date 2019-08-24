Late Aaron Doherty free gives Naomh Columba a draw in Glenfin on Friday night

Naomh Columba produced a storming finish to come from behind to snatch a late dramatic draw against Glenfin in Pairc Na Taobhóige, on Friday night.

Glenfin . . . . . . . . . . 1-12

Naomh Columba . . .1-12

Aaron Doherty was the scorer of the vital score which gave the Glen men a share of the points and also ensured his side’s status for next season from a close-in free, deep in injury time.

The draw also ensured that Glenfin will remain in Division Two next season also.

It was a dramatic finish and a brilliant comeback for the men from Pairc Na Gaeil who looked in bother when they were seven down with a little under ten minutes remaining.

But in a barnstorming closing ten minutes Naomh Columba finished strong with points from Doherty and Paddy Byrne and a Christopher Byrne goal to set up a grandstand finish.

Glenfin were the better team and deservedly led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time with Gerard Ward, Jason Morrow, Ciaran Brady, Aaron McGlynn all posting points and Brady netting the goal before half-time.

Christopher Byrne, Declan McGuire, Paddy Byrne and Aaron Doherty scored the first half Naomh Columba points.

Glenfin finished the game with 14 players after Odhran McFadden was sent off in the middle of the second half after being shown a second yellow card.



GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Gary Herron, John Harkin, Martin O’Donnell; Stephen Carr, Frank McGlynn, David Carr; Stephen Ward, Jason Morrow (0-2); Daniel McGlynn, Ciaran Brady (1-2); Aaron McGlynn (0-2); Karl McGlynn, Odhran McGlynn (0-1,’45), Gerard Ward (0-5). Subs: Jack Marley for S Carr, Conor Ward for C Brady, Hugh Foy for S Ward, Ross Marley for D Carr.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O’Donnell; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Martin Cunningham; Aaron Doherty (0-4), Kevin McNern, Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne (0-3), Pauric Ward; Ronan Gillespie (0-1), Declan McGuire (0-1), Lanty Molloy (0-1); Ryan Gillespie (0-1), Kieran McBrearty, Christopher Byrne (1-1). Subs: Ryan McNern for R Gillespie, Fionn Gallagher for L Molloy, Pauric O’Neill for Ryan Gillespie, Ronan O’Hare for F Gallagher, Oisin Byrne for P Doherty, Ronan Gillespie for M Cunningham.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)