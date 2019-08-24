Gerard Gallagher first home in annual Brockagh 6k on Friday night

Gerard Gallagher of Finn Valley was the winner of the annual Brockagh 6k on Friday night, coming home ahead of Charlie O'Donnell of Rosses AC and Ivan Toner of Letterkenny AC.

Maria McCambridge was an impressive fourth overall with Cathy Breslin of Rosses AC second lady home.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 378 Gerard Gallacher M MO Finn Valley 20:48

2. 445 Charlie O Donnell M MO Rosses AC 20:49

3. 471 Ivan Toner M M40 Letterkenny AC 21:23

4. 443 Maria Mc Cambridge F FO DSD 21:50

5. 449 Manus Mc Hugh M M40 Rosses AC 22:30

6. 379 Barry Gallagher M MO Finn Valley 22:34

7. 399 Shane Mc Nulty M M40 Finn Valley 22:37

8. 444 Paul Mc Kelvey M MO Rosses AC 22:51

9. 380 Darren Toland M MO Finn Valley AC 23:34

10. 388 Michael Houston M MJ City of Derry Spartans 23:59

11. 418 Dermot mcElchar M M40 Finn valley 24:12

12. 442 Hugh Coll M M40 Milford AC 24:13

13. 446 Declan Gallagher M MO Rosses Ac 24:21

14. 414 Lee Henderson M MO 24:59

15. 396 Patrick Trimble M M40 Rosses AC 25:03

16. 474 Michael Penrose M M50 Finn Valley AC 25:36

17. 401 Paddy Solan M MO Tráighéanach 26:13

18. 477 Eamon Connolly M M40 Aghyaran Athletics 26:20

19. 473 Owen J Coyle M M60 Rosses AC 26:51

20. 437 Richie Duncan M M40 Castlefinn Runners 26:55

21. 430 Dessie Gallen M M40 26:55

22. 425 Pat Hegarty M M50 Finn valley 27:31

23. 439 Tom Thompson M M50 Finn Valley 27:37

24. 404 Cathy Breslin F F40 Rosses AC 27:38

25. 394 Paddy Hannigan M M50 27:46

26. 459 Stephen Gallen M MO Pro Fitness 27:50

27. 400 Michael Thompson M M40 27:52

28. 472 Noel Duffy M M40 Finn Valley AC 27:55

29. 448 Gerard Mc Connell M MO Swanlings 28:00

30. 386 Brendan Patton M M50 Finn Valley AC 28:36

31. 476 Diane Gallagher F F50 KCR 28:40

32. 451 Eugene Mc Ginley M M50 Swanlings 28:48

33. 385 Michael Mc Menamin M M50 Batman 28:53

34. 420 Andy Scanlon M M50 Finn Valley AC 29:14

35. 397 Ramona Gallagher F FO Finn Valley AC 29:23

36. 460 Alan Mc Ginty M MO 29:34

37. 452 Noreen Bonner F F60 Finn Valley 29:38

38. 398 Gary Gallen M M40 Finn Valley fit for life 29:56

39. 376 John Mc Glinchy M M50 Finn Valley AC 30:12

40. 447 Liam Gordon M MO Swanlings 30:19

41. 390 Martin Anderson M M50 Finn Valley AC 31:06

42. 408 Michael O'Donnell M MO Rosses AC 31:08

43. 475 Vera Haughey F F50 Tir Chonaill 31:16

44. 436 Paddy Moy M MO 31:19

45. 441 Brian Harvey M MO Finn Valley AC 31:32

46. 407 Goretti Marley F FO Finn Valley AC 31:32

47. 478 Eileen Houston F F40 32:04

48. 454 Caroline Mc Connell F F40 Finn Valley 32:34

49. 411 Michelle Mc Menamin F FO Finn Valley fit for life 32:37

50. 391 Brigid Mc Cafferty F F50 Finn Valley AC 32:41

51. 453 Gloria Donaghey F F60 Finn Valley 33:01

52. 431 Paddy Doherty M M40 Finn Valley AC 33:14

53. 450 Shaun O'Donnell M M50 Swanlings 33:15

54. 427 Conor Mc Glynn M MJ Scoil Taobhóige 34:33

55. 393 Clara Carroll F F40 Finn Valley AC 34:40

56. 426 Emma Murphy F FJ Finn Valley AC 34:58

57. 389 Joe Gallen M M60 KCR 35:11

58. 479 Johanna Mc Glynn F F40 35:45

59. 433 Sonya O Donnell F F40 Finn Valley AC 35:45

60. 458 Dympna Boner F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 35:47

61. 465 Makayla Glackin F FJ 35:55

62. 395 Síle Martin F FJ 35:57

63. 456 J.j. Murphy M M40 Finn Valley AC 36:05

64. 429 Michael Doyle M M50 Finn Valley AC 36:07

65. 340 Adam Duddy M MJ Bruckless Road Runners 36:09

66. 383 Angela Trimble M M40 Na Rossa 36:24

67. 421 Marie Gallagher F F40 Rosses AC 36:39

68. 457 Evelyn Mc Geehan F F50 Finn Valley AC 37:03

69. 432 Mary Martin F F60 Finn Valley AC 37:04

70. 464 Denise Ferguson F FO Finn Valley fit for life 37:26

71. 461 Annie Mae Mc Glynn F FJ 37:41

72. 434 Damien Alexander M M40 Finn Valley AC 37:49

73. 435 Malcolm Houston M MO Finn Valley AC 37:49

74. 410 Martina Rushe F FO Finn Valley fit for life 39:39

75. 419 Janice Rushe F FO Finn Valley fit for life 39:51

76. 416 George Duffy M MO 39:51

77. 403 David Carroll M M40 39:59

78. 480 Nicola Kee F F40 KCR 40:05

79. 469 Edel Neey F F40 Finn Valley fit for life 40:08

80. 438 Rosemary Gallen F FO Finn Valley fit for life 40:15

81. 422 Martin Gallagher M M50 Rosses AC 40:56

82. 382 Desmond Brownlie M M60 Lagan Valley AC 41:18

83. 381 Johnathan Soames M MO Bruckless Road Runners 41:49

84. 338 Marc Duddy M MJ Bruckless Road Runners 42:14

85. 417 Ronan Mc Elchar M MJ Finn Valley AC 42:31

86. 337 Kevin Duddy M MJ Bruckless Road Runners 43:21

87. 339 Peter Duddy M MO Bruckless Road Runners 43:22

88. 384 Kayla Moy F FJ 46:42

89. 387 Roisin Moy F FO 46:44

90. 462 George mc Glynn M MJ 46:59

91. 463 Daithí Mc Glynn M MJ 47:03

92. 428 Ash Murphy F FJ Finn Valley fit for life 47:37

93. 481 Paula Jenson F FO 47:50

94. 415 Lauren Mc Crory F FJ Robbert Emmets 50:22

95. 409 Niall Mc Elchar M MJ Finn valley 51:18

96. 412 Áine Mc Elchar F F40 Finn Valley AC 51:19

97. 377 Dolores Mc Glinchey F F40 Finn Valley AC 51:58

98. 440 Catherine Mc Ginty F FO 51:58

99. 413 Caragl Leigh Rushe F FJ Robbert Emmets 56:18

100. 392 Edwina Collins F F40 Killeranney FC 57:44

101. 423 Caolan Mc Glynn M MJ Scoil Taobhóige 57:53

102. 402 Caolan Mc Luaghlin M MJ 58:29

103. 466 Kyle Glackin M MJ 58:30

104. 455 Gwendoline Furey F F40 58:40

105. 467 Roisin Glackin F F40 58:41

106. 468 Aaron Glackin M MJ 58:42

107. 405 Kathy Ward F FO 59:00

108. 406 Rosemary Ward F F40 59:00