Good weekend for Tir Chonaill AC athletes

It was a successful weekend on a number of fronts for club athletes.

Julie Mc Mullin and Loretta Cullen successfully complete the Quadrathon 108miles (4 marathons) challenge in Inishowen within a limited 28 hours time frame. Well done to them and the support team on an outstanding aerobic endurance achievement.

A record number of club athletes from Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Glenties and Carrick training groups took part in the Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny, with several recording PBs and winning category prizes.

The National Masters T&F c/ships in Tullamore had over 1,200 entries.

Robert Anderson, in M50 category, won the weight for distance with a superb throw of 7.74m and had very good efforts in the discus, hammer, shot and and javelin.

Emma O’Doherty impressed in winning the W35 100m Hurdles in 18.08 seconds and finished 2nd in the Long Jump (4.64m).