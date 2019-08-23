DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Dunfanaghy

John McKendry's Captain's Day - Stroke - Saturday 17th August: 1st Billy Norman (22) 66; 2nd Patrick McGinley (12) 67; Gross: Sean Duffy Snr (9) 78 BOT; 3rd Gary McGrath (11) 70 BOT; 4th Brian McGinley (18) 70 BOT. Front Nine: Colm Donaghy (14) 31. Back Nine: Ken Armstrong (15) 33 BOT. Longest Drive: Patrick McGinley. Nearest the Pin: Michael Kelly - 6 feet

Committee Prize: Sean Quinn (13) 73. Past Captain: Nigel Doherty (13) 72. Non Qualifier: Tony Bonar (18) 75. Juvenile: James Marriot (5) 75. Visitor: Dickie Collins (17) 70. CSS: 70 (reduction only)

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 14th August: 1st David Daly (17) 39 pts BOT; 2nd James Marriot (6) 39 pts BOT; Gross: Michael Cannon (6) 29 pts; 3rd Kristofer McFadden (24) P/Salon 39 pts BOT. Front Nine: Billy Griffin (11) 20 pts. Back Nine: Thomas Kelly (12) 21 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Drum Bar Golf Society

A most enjoyable golf outing to Faughan Valley Golf Club was had by Drum Bar Golf Society on Saturday last 17th August 2019. The spirit of the competitors was not dampened by the heavy showers as the were complimented by periods of glorious sunshine. The course was in in exceptional condition considering the recent heavy rains. Thanks to the shop workers at Faughan Valley, they could not have been more helpful and accommodating to our 28 members who took part.

Results were as follows: Winner Liam Rodgers 37pts; Runner up. Brian Wilson 34pts; 3rd. Dave Moore 33pts; Ladies. Eileen Crossan 31 pts; Front 9. Oliver Duffy. Back 9. Cathal Sheridan. Cat 1. Dave Sumner. Cat 2. Hughie Kelly. Cat 3. Matt Tolan. Longest drive men. Paul Mc Granaghan. Nearest the pin. Michael Crossan

Donegal Ladies (Murvagh)

President’s Weekend – Mrs Cróna O’Reilly. The last major in the golfing calendar took place in Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh) over the weekend, starting with the President’s Prize to the Juniors which took place on Friday, 16th August. Congratulations to Lilia Geraghty who won first prize. 45 ladies took to the fairways in extremely difficult weather conditions on Saturday to play for the coveted President’s Prize. With 3 shots to spare on her nearest rival, Margaret Trimble, Bernie Finn was the Ladies ‘winner. Sean Boyle took the honours for the men.

President, Cróna O’Reilly welcomed visitors, members and special guest, Maureen Temple to the Presentation in the clubhouse on Sunday evening. Cróna said that she was honoured to be President of the club as we celebrate our 60th Anniversary. She praised the foresight of the founding members of the club and those who helped in the move from Tullycullion to our present beautiful location in Murvagh. She thanked the caterers for the lovely meal and acknowledged all the help that she received in preparing for President’s Weekend. She thanked the staff and all the members who serve on the various committees and sub-committees for their hard work throughout the year. All the guests enjoyed music and song from the talented Paul Coughlan and a fine display of Irish dancing from members of the Mc Neilis /Cunningham/Boyle School of Irish Dancing. Finally Cróna congratulated all the winners.

Results: President’s Prize and Maureen Temple Perpetual Cup: 1st Bernie Finn (19) 73; 2nd Margaret Trimble (21) 76; 3rd Mary Walsh (19) 80; 4th Máirín McCartney (28) 81 BOT. CAT 0-20 Helen O'Shea (17) 82. CAT 21-28 Kathleen Fox (25) 81. CAT 29+ Áine Enright (32) 81

Past President: Mary Talbot (18) 89. Front 9: Marie McGarvey (21) 39.5. Back 9: Eibhlin O'Donnell (32) 36.0. 9 Hole: Anne Murray (37) 12 pts. Junior: Lilia Geraghty

Congratulations to Ann Gillespie and Mary Thomas who won the 9 hole 4BBB match play competition and Gillian O’Callaghan and John Joe Travers who were the winners of the club’s Mixed Foursomes Competition, kindly sponsored by Billy Johnston & Co.

Mini-Open Week begins on Wednesday 21st and continues until Saturday 24th August. Ladies play next week’s competition, the Eddie Walsh & Sons Family Meats prizes on Sunday 25th and Monday 26th due to the National Students ‘ Championship taking place in Murvagh from Tuesday 27th –Friday 30th.

A reminder that the club outing takes place on Thursday 29th and there will be a 3 Ball Shotgun start Scramble, in aid of the local SVP Society (Mr. Eugene Mc Laughlin) on Friday 30thAugust, followed by Presentation Night.

Finally, Past Lady Captains’ Day will take place on Sunday 1st September. There will be a 15 hole stableford competition starting at 200pm, followed by a meal at 630 pm. Past Captains not playing golf are kindly requested to confirm attendance at the meal by contacting the Administrator, Grainne @ (074)9734054 by 24th August.

Results: Abbey & Central Hotels 04/06 August: 18 Hole: 1st Margaret Connolly (23) 72nett BOT 2nd Mary Gillen (27) 72nett 3rd Rosemary Carr (17) 75nett BOT 4th Miriam Bennett (16) 75nett 5th Mary McGonigle (19) 76nett

9 hole: 1st Maureen Childs (16) 21 pts BOT 2nd Helen Mills (17) 21 pts BOT

Peter Mc Donnell 11th/13th August: 18 Hole STB 1st Cróna O'Reilly (20) 36pts 2nd Margaret Trimble (21) 35pts BOT 3rd Margaret Connolly (22) 35 pts 4th Gillian O'Callaghan (26) 34pts 5th Helen O'Shea (17) 33pts BOT 9 Hole 1st Margaret Johnston (36) 19 pts.

Gaoth Dobhair

The Farren Roarty Accountants competition last weekend was won by John P Diver (28) with a fine score of 40 points on a break of tie from Eoghan Gillespie (10) in very blustery conditions. Third place went to Philip Mc Bride (15) with 38 points and the the nines went to Mícheál ó Fearraigh (11) and Anthony Doherty (8) with 20 and 21 points respectfully. CSS 38pts. Míle Buíochas dó Farren Roarty a rinne urraíocht ar an chomórtas imbliana arís.

Béidh Teach Jack ag déanamh urraíocht ar chomórtas an deireadh seachtaine seo.

The date for Gaoth Dobhair Gaa Golf Classic sponsored by Falcon Green has been brought forward to the 31st of August and the sheet is on the noticeboard. Teams of 4 for €100, with prizes to the value of €2000 on offer. There will be two shotgun starts at 9am and 2pm.

Letterkenny

Mr. Brian O'Reilly's President Day is fast approaching, Saturday 24th August. Presentations for Presidents Competitions will be made on Saturday Evening. At this stage Brian has everything organised with military precision. We wish Brian an excellent day on Saturday.

On Wednesday 14/08/19 we had the Eamon Stevenson Financial Services Open. Ed Margey (11.6) emerged the winner on the day with a great game of Golf scoring 41 pts. Ed achieved the ultimate on the 8th par 3 with a hole in one. He also had a birdie on the 2nd accompanied by 8 pars. Cian Paige (16.2) was runner up with 40 pts. (bot) and John Logue (away) was third. Kevin Kiely (6.1) won gross with 37 pts.

On Thursday 15th we had the Little Angels Association Open. Winner in the Gents Section was Patrick O'Kane with 40 pts. (bot), runner up was Ronan Daly 40 pts. (bot) and third was Christian Harris 40 pts. Cian Paige won the back nine with 21 pts. he also won nearest to the Pin and the longest drive. The front nine was won by Mark Carrigy with 21 pts.

On Friday 16th the North West Breast Cancer Open was played. Club Captain John Bowe (16..6) was the winner with 40 pts. John took 7 pars out of the course. Runner up was Tom McDonagh (18.1) with 39 pts. (bot) and Dean James (13.9) was third with 39 pts. (bot). Sean Hensey won the longest drive and Charles McBride won nearest to the pin.

The Cat 4 winner on the 12th August was Dermot Higgins with 24 pts. (bot) over 13 holes. Ian Mahony as runner up.

Upcoming Events: On Saturday 24th we have Mr. Brian O'Reilly President's Day. On Sunday Members Competition and on Wednesday 28th August the Value Centre Wholesale Open.

Cloughaneely

Club President John McGinley had a very successful 2019 President's Prize with a great buzz around the Golf Club all weekend. Thank you to Simon McGinley for the music and to Sandra, Linda and family for all their help with the food and organizing things all weekend.

We started on Thursday with Ladies Day won by Margaret McLean. The Shoot-Out on Thursday was won by Peadar Curran with Conor Ó Gallchóir in second place.

We had a 9 Hole Scramble last Friday evening with nearly 50 golfers playing in it. The winners on 29.2 were Mark McGinley, John McGinley joined by their two good friends Ken and Allistair. In second on 29.33 was Chris McCallion, Manus McClafferty, Noel Ó Gallchóir and Brian Cannon.

On Saturday we had the main President's Prize with John McGinley putting up the best prize of the year a lovely Scotty Cameron Titleist Putter. Congratulations to winner Francis Boyle who played really excellent golf scoring 39pts followed by 20pts for 9 holes in the play-off for a total of 59pts. A super score in wet, windy and testing conditions.

Overall Results: 1st Francis Boyle 59pts, 2nd Sean Ó Gallchóir, 53pts, Gross Denis Boyle 35 gross pts, 3rd Gerry Doohan 50pts, 4th Brendan Rodgers 47pts BOT. Best 18 - Stephen McCafferty 35pts, Front 9 Joe Friel Jnr, Back 9 Paul Harkin, Student / Junior - Conor Ó Gallchóir, Longest Drive Mark McGinley, Nearest the Pin Bernie McCallion. The Visitors Prize was won by Odhrán Mac Niallais, Gaoth Dobhair with Allistair Campbell in second place.

Míle buíochas do achan duine a d’imir agus a thug tacaíocht dúinn thar an deireadh seachtaine.

Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola have a great Golf Membership offers for €100 unlimited golf for the rest of 2019. Great value and a great buzz in the club join us! Call 074 9165416 for more information.

We have a 9 Hole normal Scramble this Friday draw at 6pm. The Competition this weekend will be an 18 Hole Singles Stableford play Saturday or Sunday. Sadie-Marie and the Ladies Club have a 9 Hole ordinary Scramble organised in aid of Donegal Hospice on Friday 30th August draw at 6pm, all donations welcome.

Portsalon

Team News: Congratulations to Paul Armstrong and his Seniors Matchplay team (Over-50s) as they reached the Donegal Final with a hard-earned success against Ballybofey & Stranorlar last week. Paul's side had recorded a handsome 5-0 home win in the first leg but, as anticipated, they were pushed to the pin of their collars by the Twin Towns outfit in the return.

With Ballybofey pinning their points on the board in steady fashion, a dramatic comeback was on the cards before the steady hands of Donal Callaghan and Gerard Dorrian swooped to secure a decisive half-point for Portsalon, with relief all round. A fine win overall, with Paul and team now awaiting either Ballyliffin or Letterkenny in next month's final.

Good luck this coming Sunday to Cathal Canning's Donegal League team, as they welcome Ballyliffin across Lough Swilly for their semi-final second leg. The teams are level pegging with 2.5 matches apiece from the first leg and this one could go to the wire. They tee-off from 2.30pm on Sunday, with all support welcome.

Dates for the Diary:

Sunday 25th August - Monthly Medal kindly Sponsored by Dixies Bar, Strabane

Saturday 31st August - Mrs Betty Boal's Presidents Prize

Saturday 14th September - Past Captains' Prize

Results - Gents Open Wednesday 14th August: Winner: Brendan McGrath (5) – 39 pts; Runner-up: Adrian McAlary (13) – 37 pts BOT; Gross: Paul West (4) – 31 gross pts; Third: Mickey Crilly (26) – 37 pts. CSS: 72

Gents Open sponsored by Generation Hire + Sales, Saturday 17th August: Winner: Noel Kiernan (17) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Paul Mallon (25) – 37 pts; Gross: Patrick Welch (6) – 30 gross pts; Third: Stuart Nicholl (17) – 35 pts. CSS: 74

Sunday Members 18th August: Winner: Ryan McGettigan (5) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Stephen Connolly (5) – 35 pts; Gross: John G McBride (6) – 29 gross pts; Third: Sean Gibson (17) – 34 pts. CSS: 74

Ladies

Date for the Diary - Mary McDaid Memorial Cup: This year's competition will be held on Saturday 7th September. The Lady Captain and seven ladies will form the Portsalon Team. Sunday 25th August and alternate day Friday 23rd will be the qualifying competitions. Lady members interested and available to play should add their name to the list in the locker room before playing on Friday 23rd August.

Sunday's Ladies Members competition (18th August) was cancelled due to the adverse forecast.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

The Ladies Club would like to thank Gallaghers Foodstore, Doiri Beaga for their kind sponsorship of a recent competition. The winners were 1st Bella Mc Ginley (27) 36 points BOT; 2nd Anne Curran (18) 36 points BOT; 3rd Deirdre Gallagher (35) 36 points. F9 Catherine Peters (33) 19 points; B9 Sheila Gallagher (20) 19 points.

There was a great turnout for the Open competition kindly sponsored by Teach Sheáin Oig, Doiri Beaga. Results are as follows: 1st Anne Curran (18) 37 points; 2nd Kathleen Doherty (20) 36 points; 3rd Mary Lucy Ferry (24) 36 points; 4th Clodagh O Donnell (16), Cruit 35 points; F9 Kathleen O Neill (20) Bundoran 20 points; B9 Sandra Mc Ginley (21) Dunfanaghy 20 points; Cat Marion Curran (30) 35 points; Visitor Sorcha Begley (5) Bundoran 35 points. SS 71.

Thanks to all the visitors who travelled to play our stunning course.

The next Open competition will be played on 11 September and will be sponsored by Martin Boyle Haulage.

Dhéanfaidh Bláthanna Mharia urraíocht ar chomórtas Dé Sathairn 24 Lúnasa. Imreofar Comórtas Classic CLG Ghaoth Dobhair ar an 31 Lúnasa. Áiteacha ar 9am agus 2pm agus tá clár ama sa chlub theach nó glaoch ar 087 0544258. Foirne de 4 - €100. Duaischiste de €2,000.

Comhghairdeachas lenár mball Bríd Uí Chearnaigh a bhain an chéad duais i gcomórtas oscailte Packie Bonner ar an Chruit le goirid. Bhí 37 poinnte ag Bríd.

Rosapenna

Catherwood Trophy: The Catherwood Trophy played for over the Old Tom Morris Links on Saturday the 17th was won by Suzanne & Mick Gallagher with 68.8 nett, the runners up were Maeve McNulty & Matthew Coyle with 72 nett. Third place was the pairing of Sheila & Liam Breen with 73 nett. Vouchers for this event are available for collection in The Pavilion Golf Shop.

Club Competition: The club competition on Sunday the 18th was won by Danny McGarvey (9*) with 35pts, the runner up was Denis Harkin (14*) with 34pts bot. The gross winner was Michael Gallagher (5) with 28 gross pts. Third place was Shane Coll (13*) with 34pts. Two's - Mark Rafferty, Mark Bradley, Michael Bradley Snr & Liam McBride with €18.50 per two.

Mr Nial McManus' Presidents Day: Mr Nial McManus will hold his Presidents Day on Saturday the 31st of August. The time sheet is now open and members are encouraged to book early. The Presidents Prize to the Ladies will be played for over the Sandy Hills Links.

2019 Doubles Matchplay: The semi finals of the 2019 Doubles Matchplay must be completed by Friday the 23rd of August. There will be no extensions, matches not played by the date will be tossed. All matches are to be played from the blue markers, see members notice board for an up to date draw.

2019 Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: All third round ties must be completed by Friday the 30th of August. All matches are to be played from the blue markers.Any matches not played will be tossed.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 25th of August, the pick up game will start at 2.30pm there is no need to book, just show up on the day 15/20 mins before the first tee time. Please note the pick game is aimed at single players or two balls and not pre arranged three-balls or four-balls with no booked tee time, players will sign in and a draw will be made by the Golf Shop staff.

August - Sunday 25th - Club Competition

Saturday 31st - President's Prize - Mr Niall McManus