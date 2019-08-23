Ardara back in top flight football after clinching Division Two title

Ardara this week are celebrating a Donegal All-County football league title and promotion following last Sunday’s win over Four Masters.

After three seasons in division two, Ardara are looking forward to playing in the top tier again next year and rubbing shoulders with the county’s top teams.

Adrian Brennan is the Ardara manager and has been in the job for the three years in Division Two having taken over from Seamus Gallagher at the start of 2017.

It is the former stylish wing back’s second term in the top job having also called the shots at Pearse Park for three seasons - 2011, ‘12 and ‘13.

“We are delighted to be back up again and how we will fare next season we will leave for another day,” said the Ardara boss.

“There was huge disappointment right through the club when the club were relegated to the second division at the end of the 2016 season.

“It was a first relegation for the club who had never dropped out of the top tier from the time the Donegal All-County Leagues were reorganised.

CHANGE HAPPENS

“It was seen at the time as disaster but in hindsight it was a good thing because it made people realise that change happens and that teams change and clubs go through cycles.

“If you look at Kilcar, possibly the best club team in Ulster, it is not that long ago when they were playing in Division Two after being relegated.

“We have gone through one of those cycles of change and hopefully we are coming out of it.”

Ardara’s 0-16 to 1-3 win over Four Masters in Tir Chonaill Park on Sunday, pushed them beyond where they can be caught by the chasing back.

And they did it with two games to spare after just losing four games in 16 outings.

“We lost just four games, our first game of the season away against Termon; Dungloe away, Naomh Columba at home and Buncrana away.

“The important thing is we won against the top teams who were also in the hunt for promotion. We beat Killybegs and St Nauls, home and away and Aodh Ruadh, who we play in the last game.

“We have gone through a transition over the last two years and we have brought a lot of players through from underage in the last couple of seasons.

“Players like Joe Melley, John Ross Molloy, Danny Walsh, Robbie Adair, Johnny Sweeney and Niall McCrossan have all made the step up and bedded into the team.

“They have knitted in well with the older players Declan Gavigan, Nicholas Maguire, Peter Oliver McNelis, Matthew Maher, Paul Watters, Conor Classon, CJ Molloy, Brendan Boyle, Lorcan O’Donnell, Jack Brennan and Tomás Boyle.

“Due to county commitments we only had Paddy McGrath for a handful of games at the start of the league and unfortunately due to injury we are not going to have him for the rest of the season either.”

Ardara have been dealt another injury blow with the loss of CJ Molloy to a cruciate injury that is going to sideline the bustling forward for the rest of the season and a good part of next season too.

“It is another blow for the team with the championship coming up but it is also a huge blow to CJ on a personal level and we hope he will make a quick recovery and we will have him back next year.”.

Ardara will get the first taste of top flight football in the upcoming championship. The are in group along with champions Gaoth Dobhair and other heavyweights, St Eunans and St Michaels.

“It is a pretty tough group and has been rightly called the group of death, the other three are all big hitters.

“We have St Michaels and Gaoth Dobhair at home and we are away to St Eunans. So it is not going to be easy but we are looking forward to the challenge of taking on the top teams again.

“Now that we have wrapped the league and promotion we can now begin to focus on the championship and get down to preparing for it,” said Brennan.