THE SPORTING DIARY: ‘Richie Hogan is not a dirty player’ - default position is again used

After Tipperary dismantled Kilkenny like no other team has done in recent times, the performance was forgotten in the wake of a sending off in the final. And because all the focus was on a red card picked up by Richie Hogan, credit for a wonderful display by the Tipperary forwards was watered down.

There was little argument about the red card. The intent may not have been to make contact with the head, but it happened and the referee was left with no option.

It was obvious that Hogan was annoyed at a prior incident involving Cathal Barrett (with some justification). But he was rash in his tackle and left the referee with little leeway.

The incident was dissected by the analysts and all but the Kilkenny crew felt it was a red card offence. Henry Shefflin and Jackie Tyrell put forward the usual arguments. ‘Richie Hogan is not a dirty player’. That line is trumpeted every time a player is shown red.

If you commit a red card offence, then you should expect to be shown a red card. It has nothing to do with being a dirty player. That is just a pathetic exercise which is always rolled out by fellow county men. Even Richie is saying it wasn’t a red card offence.

It would have been much bigger to accept the decision and say it was something that happens in games. No chance of Brian Cody doing that; he was questioning everything around the decision and the referee taking so long to make the decision.

But the bottom line was that the referee took his time and made the right decision. It would have been a red card in a league game in February and because it was an All-Ireland final does not matter.

At the end of the day the sending-off was not the defining issue in this game. It was the Tipperary forward line. The Premier county were going to win this game whether Kilkenny had a man sent off or not. Richie Hogan’s dismissal should not be held up by Kilkenny people as a factor. They were beaten by the better team. By 14 points. They have been the dominant team for the last 20 years. It’s a pity that they just didn’t accept the decision and the result a little more sportingly.

ALL SET FOR CHAMPIONSHIP

With most of the league issues likely to be finalised in Donegal this weekend, the focus will turn to the club championships which begin on weekend of September 7-8. Kilcar and Ardara are league champions in Divisions One and Two and the other two divisions could be decided by Sunday evening.

But looking forward to the club senior championship in Donegal, it bears a resemblance to the All-Ireland football championship - a lopsided look to it.

There are 16 teams starting out, but could you make a case for any more than five or six? That leaves 10 teams playing for little more than pride. The top four according to all form are Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, St Eunans and Naomh Conaill. WIth Michael Murphy back, you can add Glenswilly to the mix, but after that is there a team that you would expect to provide a shock? St Michaels maybe, but going on their league form, they seem to have gone down the pecking order.

The other disappointing aspect of the club championship is the fact that it will be run off with some haste - five weekends on the trot with a one week break before the county final. That could lead to replays being played midweek if they occur.

Indeed, the Intermediate championship is even worse, as they will have no break before the final. So the finalists in that championship will be playing six weeks in-a-row. If a player were to pick up an injury in the opening group game, the championship could be over before their injury clears up.

Just goes to show that the club and club player are still very much second class citizens in the present GAA set-up.