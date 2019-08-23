MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Hurling final incident overshadows contest

Anyone who had the chance of watching the All-Ireland hurling final last weekend might have been forgiven for being disappointed by the way Kilkenny fell on the Tipperary sword.

Tipperary cruised to a 14 point victory after they demolished Kilkenny in a super second half display, but the game turned on the referee’s decision to send off Kilkenny forward Richie Hogan.

I am by no means an expert in the game of hurling but once you watch the pace and skill, commitment and intensity of the small ball game it’s hard to consider anything else in the line of team sport.

The experts, pundits, journalists have all had their say in the last few days on what they perceived the turning point to be; the sending off was top of that list. Some levelled criticism at Hogan, accusing him of being reckless in the tackle, knowing well that referees had stamped down hard on any tackle near the head or around the neck area.

In their coverage RTE showed Hogan sitting in his seat after the sending off five to six times, and on every occasion commented on how he must feel letting himself and his teammates down. In straight talking terms, if Kilkenny lost, we can point to Richie Hogan.

Unlike those who were lucky enough to get tickets for the game I and those of us who watched on TV got to see the replay of the incident, maybe ten to twelve times. The officials in Croke Park don’t like to show any controversial incidents on the big screen in Croker, just in case the supporters might do something crazy or God forbid would be intelligent enough to make up their own mind on what might have happened.

Clearly on the replay Hogan’s elbow came in contact with the helmet of Tipperary corner back Cathal Barrett. Hogan is not the biggest of men and didn’t at any time lift his body or elbow towards Barrett, no sudden movement of the elbow towards Barrett. Barrett is much taller than Hogan but in his movement in trying to get away from the tackle bent his knees in order to make a movement left. In doing so he dropped his body closer to the ground and got the tail end of Hogan’s arm.

Even in the replay, in my opinion, there didn’t seem to be much malice in the tackle. Hogan made no movement towards Barrett to make sure he got a piece of him and when we consider the tackling that the referees let go in the game of hurling at the highest level, it was by no means consistent with many of the other calls the referee made on the day and calls that many other officials made through out the championship this year.

To be fair to James Owens, the referee, he took his time, he didn’t rush in. Also what must be taken into consideration was the slippery underfoot conditions, but Owens after a break of maybe a minute or more decided to send Hogan to the line, thus in many people's mind changing the course of the game to the advantage of Tipperary.

In his post-match press conference Brian Cody, the Kilkenny manager, was amazed at the sending off and made the point that to make such a big call “he had to be definite”.

Ger Loughnane said a yellow card was enough and at no time should it have been a red. Such is the pressure sport places on the likes of James Owens, and many other match officials, that if he had given Hogan a yellow, there were going to be people shouting it should be red. As an official there is no winning or maybe by giving the red he would be seen as strong and in control of the game.

There were many incidents during the game that to the ordinary supporter bordered on frees and definitely yellow or indeed red cards if you take Hogan’s red card as the measuring stick.

However what has become par for the course is that the match officials are not allowed to be put under the microscope; they are amateurs and have families. That has been the line since the day the Tyrone referee Martin Sludden was attacked in Croke Park after the 2010 Leinster final between Meath and Louth.

But why was it okay to suggest that the game turned on Richie Hogan being sent off. I am sure when Richie gets to give his side of the story, people will no longer care.

Whether or not Kilkenny would have beaten Tipperary with 15 men on the field no one will know. It’s all about the facts. Yes they may have had a better chance but should Hogan have been sent off? Should the referee be allowed to go to the television replays just as they do in soccer and rugby? By doing so, would that have changed his mind?

Remember we already use technology in our games so why not go the extra mile and stop incidents like what happened last Sunday and protect both James Owens, Richie Hogan and many more.