Donegl's Kevin Eves on target to win his rally category

The Triton Showers National Rally Championship reaches its penultimate phase on Sunday with the Lady Gregory Hotel Galway Summer Rally in Gort.

Donegal’s Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla) leads the rally.ie category (the top two wheel drive competitor in overall classification) and is thirteen points clear of Monaghan’s David Moffett (Toyota Starlet). Meanwhile and even though he failed to finish the last round in Sligo, Donegal’s JF Shovelin is very much in control of the Mk. 2 Escort Challenge Trophy and is set to clinch the title in Gort.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes have enjoyed a near perfect season to date taking five outright wins and a second place (121 points from a maximum of 125) and can become champions with a top eight championship registered finish on the nine stage event.

Former champions Clonmel’s Roy White and his Cork co-driver James O‘Brien, also in a Ford Fiesta WRC, are their only title rivals.

It is now very much the business end of the Triton Showers season with the Motorsport Safety Team Group N series within the clutches of another Monaghan driver Shane Maguire (Mitsubishi).