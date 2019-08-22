Donegal Masters meet Galway for place in last four

Donegal Masters GAA team are back in action this Saturday when they travel to Ballymote (Sligo) to take on Galway in the play-off game with the winners through to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Donegal finished level with Galway and Laois in second place in their group. Last weekend Galway defeated Laois (after extra-time) and Saturday's game will decide who will meet Roscommon in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Tyrone and Dublin will meet in the other All-Ireland semi-final.

Donegal have had a break since their last game, a big win over Cavan, and manager Val Murray is hoping to have a full deck to pick from on Saturday.

"We have had a good break and hopefully we are ready for this challenge. There is an incentive for us in that we have avoided Dublin in the semi-final draw if we can get through," said Murray.