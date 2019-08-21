Great success for Rosses Athletic Club at All-Ireland Masters Championships

t was a very successful weekend where a total of four athletes travelled to Tullamore to represent the club at the All-Ireland Masters Athletics National Championships - Joe Joyce, Nicole O Donnell, Sinead Doogan and Aidan Gillespie.

They returned with a magnificent haul of six Gold and two silver All-Ireland medals between them, which was a great result for the club. Joe Joyce competing in the M75 throwing events was our top performer, bringing home a massive 5 medals in total, 3 gold and 2 silver.

Joe competed in the Javelin, Hammer, Shot putt, Discus and weight for distance making it a very busy day for him yet he still found time to encourage his fellow athletes throughout the day.

National Indoor medalist, Nicole O Donnell who has had a phenomenal year was our first athlete to line up on the track in 100m. Unfortunately the race aggravated an ongoing injury which saw her pull up and she was forced to make the heart breaking decision to also withdraw from the 200m. Very disappointing for an athlete that has trained so hard. Sinead Doogan competed in the W40 100m and finished a very respectable 6th place but later in the Long jump secured a fantastic gold medal, narrowly missing the 4m mark in what was very poor jumping conditions.

A great achievement for her first outdoor All Irelands. Aidan Gillespie finished the day off wining gold in both the mens long jump with a leap of 5.86m and the M45 high jump. Well done to all athletes who competed in what was the last event on the track & Field calendar.

There was also great news from the Community Games National Finals in Limerick where Odhran Boyle won a Silver medal in the boys u10 200m. Well-deserved from a lad who has trained really hard this year and shown great improvements. This was followed up by further good news that Amber Gallagher secured a bronze medal in the Girls U-14 Shot Putt. It will not be a great surprise to many that Amber secured a medal as there has been great improvements this season.

There was a big turnout for the Donegal Half Marathon Today which saw a huge gang of Rosses AC athletes compete in a quality field. Shane O Donnell was 4th overall in a pb of 1.16.28, Charlie Postie was 5th overall and 1st m40 with a pb of 1.17.13. Edward Harkin had a great run & great to see him back racing again to get 3rd m40 in 1.23. Helen McCready finished 2nd Lady overall in a time of 1.28. Kathleen Rodgers was top of the podium in the F50 category with a great time of 1.40.