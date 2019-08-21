DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Urris

Match "N" Win: Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 3, 5, 12 and 14. As no winner our Lotto Jackpot will be €2,520 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Angela Ivers, Gaddyduff. Catherine Kelly, Dunaff. Eileen Doherty, Upper Annaugh. Neil Doherty (JS), Letter. Sean Davenport, Tornabratley.

Our senior footballers played Naomh Padraig on Saturday night in Straid. Final score was Urris 4-7 N Padraig 0-7. Urris team and scorers: Johnny Noone, Conor Bradley (1-5 3f), Gary Doherty, Declan Grant; Luke Mullins (1-0), Kieran Kelly, Andy Doherty; Dean Kelly (1-1), Ryan Doherty (R (0-1)); Oisin Devlin, Paddy Doherty, Oisin Hession (1-0 pen); Brendan Doherty, Alan Friel, Ryan Doherty (j). The senior team are away to Moville on Saturday at 6.30pm.

Good Luck to club players Sean McDaid, Peter Devlin and Adrian Doherty playing with the Donegal Masters against Galway on Saturday in the play-off to decide which county makes it to the semi-final.

Underage Football: Saturday U-9 Boys away to Burt at 11.30am.

Sunday U-13 boys away to Steelstown at 11.30am. Games may be subject to changes for various reasons.

Malin

Our senior footballers came away with a hard fought draw in against N. Ultan on Saturday evening, a late Oisin McGonigle levelling the game in the final minute. The reserves were beaten by St.Eunans on Thursday evening in Connolly Park. This coming Saturday, the reserves host Urris, 5.30, while on the Sunday the seniors take on Red Hughs at 3.00.

Annual 5K: The countdown is on now on for the John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km which will take place on Sat August 31st at 4.00 (note earlier start time to the one printed in last weeks notes).

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1000, sequence drawn was 2-6-2-7-3-1-4. No jackpot winner, €50 winner was Marie Mc Dermott, Buncrana. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1050.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

For the fourth year running TCG club members and Kelly Communications Group are having a one day fun cycle in Donegal to raise money for Breakthrough Cancer Research on the 24th August 2019 in memory of Brid Carr. To donate please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donegal-cycle-cancer-research-2019?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Donegal-Cycle-Cancer-Research-2019&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook

All proceeds raised shall go to Breakthrough Cancer Research who are based in Cork. They fund the Cork Cancer Research Centre who research the poor prognosis cancers such as Ovarian, Pancreatic etc.

Upcoming Fixtures: Our Intermediates play Thomas Mcurtains in the second round of the Championship this coming Saturday, 24th August, at 4pm in Ruislip. All club support on the day is greatly appreciated.

Saturday 7th September - Intermediate Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Cuchullainns 2pm in Greenford

Saturday 7th September - Senior Championship Round 1 - TCG vs NLS 5pm in Ruislip

Sunday 15th September - Senior Championship Round 2 - TCG vs Neasden Gaels 2pm in Ruislip

Sunday 22nd September - Senior Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Parnells 1pm in Greenford

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 4, 17, 19, 20. Lotto draw winners: Joel McInern, Seamus Carr and Mairead Mohan.

St Mary’s, Convoy

Club Lotto Winning Counties OY SO TE WX. 5 match 2, €20 each. Sarah Logan, Shea Deasley, Annie Dillon, Jean O'Kane, John C Moore.

Training continues for all teams still out check fb for details

Congratulations to Stephen, Elsie and our Senior Ladies on winning the Division 2 league on Sunday.

Senior men beat Naomh Muire on Sunday

Naomh Padraig Leifear

U-6, U-8 and U-10 training continues each Friday night at the resource centre at 6pm. Under 12 training continues on Saturday mornings at the resource centre at 11am. U14 training is in Castlefinn on a Wednesday night at 7pm.

All Ireland Final Draw: We are currently raffling a pair of tickets to the all Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry. The raffle will take place on Wednesday the 28th of August. Tickets are available online from a link available on our facebook page at a cost of €5 per entry. Anyone purchasing tickets in multiples of two's will receive one additional free ticket for each pair purchased (Buy Two - Get One Free).

Lotto: There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 20, 29 &31. Three people matched three numbers and each receive 35e each, Noel Hannigan, Seamus Cofey & Desmond Lynch. Nexts week’s lotto jackpot stands at 6300e.

Our senior men had no match this week, next match is against Carndonagh this Saturday in Convoy at 6.30pm. Training for our men’s team is Tuesday and Thursday nights, all new players welcome.

Aodh Ruadh

Football: Aodh Ruadh have shown much grit this season, but none more so than in Sunday's victory over Killybegs, a result which catapults the Ernesiders right back into the promotion hunt. They defeated the visitors 1-14 to 1-10. Aodh Ruadh are now in a group of three on 19 points chasing the last remaining promotion slot to Division 1, St Nauls and Killybegs. St Nauls and Ardara are the last remaining opponents.

The reserves made it double joy on Sunday by claiming a 0-11 to 0-9 win over the Fishermen.

Both teams play St Nauls on Sunday, 1.30 and 3.00..

The under 11s take part in the Willie Rodgers Tournament on Saturday at 10.30am.

The under 8s had a squad of 32 as they travelled to Dungloe last Saturday, putting on a great display of football in all games.

This Friday at 6pm, they host Four Masters. All boys to be in Pairc Aoidh Ruaidh for 5.30pm. The team are away to Naomh Columba on Friday 30th August. Their final fixture of the year is a home blitz on 7th September, with Glenswilly, Four Masters, Saint Molaise Gaels, Naomh Bríd and Bundoran.

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh's senior ladies return to championship action on Sunday when they face Buncrana. This will be at a neutral venue with time to be fixed.

The minor girls won their opening game of the season against Termon last Tuesday on a scoreline of 5-13 to 2-10. The Aodh Ruadh team and scorers were: Cait Gillespie (2-3), Caitlin McGarrigle (1-0), Demi McFarland (1-0), Emer O'Brien (0-3), Caoimhe Keon (0-2), Ciara Gillespie (0-2), Eva Moore (0-1), Grainne Maguire (0-1), Chantelle Timoney (0-1), Aoibhínn McGarrigle, Clodagh O'Connor, Ciara Caldwell, Bridín Maguire, Orla Keon, Eilish Gallagher, Ana Keon, Katie O’Brien, Sarah Jane Keon, Caoimhe McCauley. The team's next outing is on Tuesday 27th August away to Ardara.

Our under 13s will take on Four Masters in the opening game of their league programme in Ballyshannon this Saturday. All players to be at training this Tuesday, on the pitch for 5.45pm to 7pm.

Well done to our under 10s girls who attended a blitz in Ardara and played in sunshine, rain, hail and wind, acquitting themselves really well.

Hurling: The under 12s finished their league campaign with a good win away to Setanta last Thursday. The lads finished in fourth place in the ten team league and have qualified for the B final. Their opponents have yet to be decided.

The under 16s are back in action this Thursday making the trip to Scarvey to take on Buncrana.

Underage hurling training continues on Sunday for all teams at 12 noon.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,700. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Michael Melly Jr, c/o Melly's Bar; John Cunningham, Killybegs; PJ Feely, Lough Eske; Daniel McGullion, Station Road; and Mary O'Malley Daly, College Street. Next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €7,800 on Monday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Ladies.

St Michaels

The Seniors recorded a good victory in their battle with relegation against Cloughaneely winning on a scoreline of Cloughaneely 1-10 St. Michaels 2-15.

The Reserves Drew on a scoreline of Cloughaneely 1-8 St. Michael’s 2-5.

Both teams are at home to Glenswilly on this Sunday 23rd August at 1.30pm and 3pm.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by John McFadden Ray Falcarragh , the €75 was won by Eileen Boyle Falcarragh.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday, night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 1,6,7,9,18, 20. The Match 5 winners were Marian Howe Portsalon, Sarah Ann Ferry Murroe, Amanda Boyle Dungloe, John Spratt, Amanda McLaughlin, Andrew Kelly Creeslough and Eddie Harkin Ballymore who won €20 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €9900.

Well done to all the U10s that took part in the Sean Masterson tournament in Buncrana on Saturday, a great days football and experience for our young lads.

U-11 fixtures start this weekend, We are organising a home blitz on Saturday against Gweedore, Fanad Gaels and St Eunans. First game throwing in at 11am.

The U-14s go through to the U-14 County final thanks to a good win over St Eunans B at the Bridge. The Final Score was St. Michael’s 7-5 St. Eunans B 3-9.

Girls: Training will take place as normal this week, Tuesday 6-7pm and Friday 6.30-8, €2 per child. Our U16s are playing this Thursday at home against Naomh Mhuire, throw-in at 7pm.

Gaeil Fhánada

Bernard Mc Gettigan’s reserve outfit face their biggest week of the season so far, with two games in the offing. The lads are in a good position in the league now, neck in neck with St. Eunan’s at the top of Region 2. The team travel to Urris on Thursday evening, while they will also make the trip to St. Eunan’s over the course of the weekend.

Seniors travel to the Banks to face Naomh Muire on Saturday, 6 pm

Last weekend the seniors defeated Naomh Colmcille 4-12 to 1-13

The minors lost out to Naomh Muire 2-12 to 3-12. Team: Eoin McGonigle; Mark Gallagher, Johnny Gallagher, Michael Sweeney; Liam Sweeney, Eoghan McGrenaghan, Aaron McConigley; Ryan McGinley, Shaun Kerr (0-3); Pauric Clinton, Liam McGrenaghan (2-7), Darragh Sweeney; Dylan McFadden (0-1), Joshua McAteer (0-1), Dan Kerr. Subs used: James Howe, Peter Carr, Sean Sweeney.

A depleted u14 panel made the trip to Mountcharles to face St. Naul’s in their second championship game but had to settle for second. Team: Brian Gallagher, Eoghan Logue, Seán Carr, Cormac Sweeney, Jamie Mc Ateer, Callum Mc Ateer, Shane Carr, Ciarán Sweeney, Emmet Kelly, Ciarán Mc Elwaine, James Mc Ateer, Theo Mc Cardle, Cian Friel, JP Gallagher, Daibhead Lynch. Shaun Mc Devitt for Cian Friel, Dean Friel for Ciarán Mc Elwaine.

The minor girls will also make the trip to Donegal town this Friday evening, 23rd of August, to play Four Masters. Throw in 7pm. Last week they defeated Red Hughs 5-8 to 4-4. Team: Gráinne Sweeney (0:01), Muireann Ní Mhathúna, Tori Gallagher, Dearbhla Mc Devitt, Kate Sweeney, Michelle Mc Devitt (1:02), Claire Friel (1:02), Keri Sweeney (0:01), Eimear Sweeney, Iseult Ní Mhathúna, Jessica Coll (2:00), Lauren Carr (1:02)

The U11 boys travel to St Michaels on Saturday morning and are in a group with St Eunan’s, Gaoth Dobhair and St Michael’s. First game begins @11am.

U10 girls play Gweedore on Friday at 6.30pm in Portsalon.

The U9s will be travelling to Termon to play both Termon and Glenswilly on Saturday morning. Start time is 11am.

Lotto Results 11/08/2019: Numbers: 12, 13, 16, 20, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Paul O’Malley (OnlIne). Next week’s Jackpot: €8150.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,750. The winning Numbers were 4, 6,10,20 & 24. The €25 winners are Jackie Carron, M. Walls, Nora Timoney and Jackie Carron and the on-line winners were Ross Gallagher and Elaine Rooney. The next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn on 26th of Aug.

Our Senior team had a great win last Saturday against the league leaders, Burt 2-9 to 0-7.

Our Senior team is away to Downings on Saturday, 24th August at 6pm.

ST NAULS

Our U-14swere unfortunately beaten by Naomh Mhuire on Friday evening in their Championship semi-final.

Our U-16s has a great win again Gaoth Dobhair on Monday evening.

Well done to our Reserves who had a great draw V Dungloe on Sunday.

Our seniors, however, were not as lucky on this occasion. We now play Aodh Ruadh at home on Sunday.

Slotto: Sun 18th August. Numbers 2 1 3 4 5 6 7. No Jackpot winner. €80 Consolation Chris Darby. Next week’s jackpot a whopping €6,120.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 15/08: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 5 7 19 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Patsy Murphy, Dunraymond Co Monaghan; John McDermott Maureen Timoney Belleek. Next week's jackpot will be €3500.

Underage - U6 Training continues on Thursdays at 6pm.

U8 Training is on Wed at 6pm and Sat at 12.15.

U10 Training is on Wed at 6pm and they have a home fixture scheduled for Saturday in Gaelic Park at 11am.

Senior and Reserve: Both sides travelled to Moyle View Park Milford on Sunday last.The Reserves produced a battling display but unfortunately lost out by the narrowest of margins. The Senior match was a a rollercoaster with a 4 point deficit turned into a 10 point lead before a frantic final 10 minutes saw us survive by a single point. Both teams host Naomh Conaill next weekend in our penultimate league matches.

Ladies: Training for U13s down to U10s is on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm Games for U13s start Saturday the 24th of August. All girls born in 2006 who haven't been up during the summer are asked to please return to training this week.

Golf Classic: The club are holding a Golf Classic @ the local Golf Club on Friday Sept 13th.Anyone wishing to enter a team or individually is welcome to do so by contacting Philip McGlynn Great Northern Hotel 0719841204 /087 2561320 or David Robinson Golf Club Club Pro 0719841302.

Killybegs

Commiserations: Hard luck to our Senior Ladies & management who narrowly lost out in the Div 2 League Final v St Mary's Convoy on Sunday. Ft Score Killybegs 0-10 Convoy 2-08.

Best of luck to our U14 Boys & Management in the Div 2b Championship Final against Red Hughs. Venue & Time T.B.C.

All Ireland Football Ticket Requests: CLG Na Cealla Beaga invite Club Members (Adults Only) to request a ticket for the All Ireland Football Final between Dublin and Kerry on September 1st 2019. Please contact Marie Dawn White by phone 087 1375558 or email on or before Friday August 23rd at 6:00pm. Club draw will take place weekend of August 24/25th.

Bingo Change of Venue: Due to renovations being carried out in the Fosters Hall , the Bingo will be changing venue to the Tara Hotel ballroom for the next 6 weeks.

Fixtures: - Senior & Reserve Men: Home v Naomh Columba. Sunday 25th August 1:30 & 3:00pm

Senior Ladies - Championship: Sunday 25th August - Away v Dungloe 11:00am

U14 Boys Div 2B Championship Final v Red Hughs. Venue, Date, Time T.B.C

Results: Senior Men: Killybegs 1-10, Aodh Ruadh1-14

Reserves: Killybegs 0-9, Aodh Ruadh 0-11

Senior Ladies - Div 2 League Final: Killybegs 0-10, Convoy 2-08

Minor Boys Div 1 Championship: Killybegs 3-11, McCumhaills 1-06

Minor Girls: Killybegs were defeated by Glenfin

U14 Boys Div 2 Championship Semi Final: Killybegs had a big win over Letterkenny Gaels

Killotto: Kilotto numbers 4,8,26,29. No winner. Next week Jackpot €1,350. 1 match 3 winning €120 Noreen Conwell

Bingo: Monday 25th August 9:00pm. Tara Hotel 9:00pm. Bingo Jackpot €4,950 on 45 numbers.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers had no game at the weekend and travel to Doohey to play Na Rossa this Friday. The lads are then fixed to play Pettigo on Sunday at Páirc na nGael. Our reserve footballers had a good win over Naomh Conaill on Saturday and welcome Naomh Ultan to Páirc na nGael on Saturday evening. See Facebook for fixture details.

Letterkenny Gaels stalwart Ms. Anna Gallagher was recently selected to take part in the finals of the Miss Ireland Competition in the Helix, Dublin on September 14th. As part of this Competition Anna is going to host a charity fundraiser in aid of the non-profitable children's charity, Variety Ireland. Anna’s event will be a ‘Mr. & Mrs.’ competition which takes place in the Arena 7 next Thursday 22nd August.

Anna is never shy to put her hand up to help with Letterkenny Gaels club fundraising, and we are asking club members to support her in this endeavour if possible.

This promises to be a fun filled night. There will be a raffle on the night and light refreshments will be served. Entry €10 at the door.

The U-12 hurlers travelled to Buncrana last week to take part in another Mini League game. Underage hurling training for U-6, U-8, U-10 and U-12 continues outdoors at Páirc na nGael every Thursday evening from 6.30-7.30pm.

The U-14 boys were defeated by a strong Killybegs team in the County semi-final last Monday. This game brings their season to an end.

The U-8 footballers hosted a successful blitz at Páirc na nGael last Saturday morning with Gaels, Buncrana and St. Eunan’s fielding three teams each. Thanks to Keith and the U-8 coaches for organising.

Under 6, 8 and 10 Underage football training continues every Sunday at Páirc na nGael at 11am. New children are welcome to join. Anyone interested should contact John McDermott (086) 856 1768 or Brian Sweeney (087) 228 2386 for any age group.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3500. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

Robert Emmetts

The senior men had a narrow win over N Padraig, Muff - 1-9 to 0-11. Next up is a home game v Na Rossa.

After the game, the senior team were presented with tops which McNamee Building Services kindly gave sponsorship towards. Chris McNamee presented Senior team captain Marcus Curran with the tops.

A huge thanks to Tommy McNamee and Chris McNamee of McNamee Building Services.

All-Ireland ticket draw: To be in with the chance of winning one ticket to the final, Robert Emmets CLG are holding a raffle for a ticket to the final which takes place on Sunday, September 1st. Ticket sales will stop at 7:30 pm on Wednesday 28th of August, with the draw taking place in the Clubhouse at 8:00 pm. for the raffle are priced at €5 each.

Lotto numbers 1-5-7-25, No Lottto jackpot winners. There was one match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €3700. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1480. Again we would appeal to everyone in the community and further afield to keep supporting our bingo this is a great social event which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Any u13s interested in playing contact 0860792055.

Sympathies: offer our condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Hughie McMenamin, Lisnamulligan, Castlefin. Hughie is the father of former senior player Kevin. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

We also offer our condolences to Peggy Duffy and Gerard Anderson on the passing of their brother Michael Anderson in Australia. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

We have two more league games left this season – away to St. Eunan’s on Sunday Aug 25th (1:30 pm & 3pm) and at home to Gweedore on Saturday Aug 31st (5:00 pm and 6:30 pm).

Áltan Adventure Race (7th Sept): Tá lúchair orainn cloisteáil go mbeidh cuid den airgead ón Altan Adventure Race ag dul chun sochair Bord na nÓg CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola i mbliana. Tá muid fíorbhuíoch

Many thanks to Altán Adventure Race for selecting Cloughaneely GAA minor board as one of the beneficiaries who will benefit from proceeds raised from this years race! The continuous development of our young players is a one of the main focus points here at the club. We are eternally grateful to those volunteers who give up their time each week to train and coach our future stars. Funding is so important to ensure we have adequate gear and equipment (to name a couple of the costs!) to allow our volunteers to carry out their jobs to the best of their ability; to give our young people the best chance possible to progress.

If you haven’t signed up for the race yet - there’s still plenty of time if you fancy challenging yourself – registration closes August 25th!

Well done to our U-14 team on winning their 1B championship semi-final last week! We wish them and their management all the best in the final – fixture details will be announced soon!

Congratulations to our Cloughaneely Junior band on their All-Ireland win at the weekend and our senior band on coming 2nd in their category! Great result and well deserved after all your hard work!!

CLG Chloch Cheann Fhaola would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the Coyle family on the sad passing of Eileen. Eileen was a truly dedicated supporter of underage teams through the years. Ar dhèis dè go raibh a hanam

Cluib Lotto: The numbers drawn August 14th were 2, 5, 6, 7, 14, 20 ! We had 2 match 5’s who win €50 each- congratulations John McMonagle and Sèan Campbell! Our jackpot for the August 21st draw is €7,900!

Sábháil an data: Beidh ceiliúradh a dhéanamh ar stair na gcluichí Gaelacha sa pharóiste agus stair an fhóchumann ar an Aoine 27ú Meán Fómhair. Tuilleadh eolais le teacht!!

Save the date: There will be a celebration of the history of Gaelic games in the parish and the history of the club on the 27th of September.

Well done to our fine atheletes, Pat, Gracie, Mary, Cormac, Conor & Doireann who represented the club and parish brilliantly on the TG4 programme Go Gasta recently! A huge thanks to them for agreeing to take part in the programme on our behalf- they put in such a huge effort throughout the course and we’re all very proud of them! We were delighted to see them cross that finish line together with smiles still on their faces! Many thanks to Abù Media & TG4 and their wonderful team for approaching us to take part and for making the team feel so at ease throughout the race!! To Cloughaneely mentor Conall Ò Màirtín for his words of encouragement throughout the race! A special mention to Cormac and Conor who had to travel to convoy after the race for a minor championship game!! The programme is due to be aired in October!

st eunans

The Senior footballers enjoyed a comfortable league victory over MacCumhaills on Sunday thanks to a 0-19 to 0-2 win. The Reserve side were also victorious as they won 1-15 to 0-10 on the day.

St. Eunan’s U10s travelled to Buncrana for the annual U10 Blitz. After winning two and losing one of their group games, they beat Termon in the semi-final and Kilcar in the Final to take home the A Shield.

The numbers drawn in this week’s Lotto were 3, 7, 17 and 29. Our winners were Paddy Carr, Rory Kavanagh, Eddie Brennan and Una Winifield. Well done to everyone there.

Commiserations to our under 14 lads who lost out in the Division 1B semi-final against a very talented Ardara team.

This year our Family Fun and Health Day will take place on Sunday the 25th of August from 3 to 6pm. This year it is being held in conjunction with the Letterkenny Folk Festival with live music the CDP and loads of events for kids and adults. Again it's a free event with home baking, help setting up and some light supervision duties required on the club's behalf. Any monies lifted from donations on the day will be given to Donegal Down Syndrome Association. Please get in touch if you'd like to assist in anyway as it's a fantastic day to get involved in and shows off our club in a very positive light