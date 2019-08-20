St Mary's, Convoy win Division Two league title with final win over Killybegs

The scenes in Donegal Town on Sunday when the final whistle blew at the end of the Div 2 league final clearly illustrated just how much this victory meant to team and indeed to the St Mary's club.



St Mary's 2-8

Killybegs 0-10

For the large crowd in attendance however, with 15 minutes to go in this absorbing game, a St Mary's victory looked highly unlikely.

The play up to that critcal point midway through the second half had been balanced, but the scoreline which at one point read 0-8 points to 0-2 in Killybegs favour accurately reflected the many chances squandered by St Mary's and a much more clinical Killybegs attack which seemed to punish St Mary's at every opportunity.

Entering the final phase of the game and with St Mary's unbeaten record in the league, seemingly slipping away, a speculative ball from midfielder Kelly Wilson deceived the Killybegs defence and kickstarted the St Mary's revival. In the last 15 minutes a rejuvenated St Mary's would go on to score a further 1-4 to Killybegs solitary point sparking scenes of unbridled joy at the end of what was a pulsating contest.

For St Mary's, manager Stephen Friel singled out Dina Patton and Eilish McCafferty for special praise after the game. "Elish covered every blade of grass and was fantastic for us in Defence. Dina has been immense for all all season and i've no doubt she will be on the radar of the county senior management next year. I' m delighted for all the girls, its a cliché, but this was a real panel effort. The courage and attitude they showed today to pull this victory out in the last 15 minutes was unbelievable".

This was an historic first league title for the St Mary's ladies and they will now complete at the top table next year for the first time in the club's history. Congratulations to all the girls who have represented the club so well and to Stephen and team mentors Elsie and Lydia.