BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: All-Ireland Hurling final day should be free for clubs

First of all this week congratulations to Tipperary on winning the All-Ireland hurling final. There was no great doubt about it, they are worthy champions as the margin of their win highlights. Fourteen points is a big win and will hurt Kilkenny. I was reading somewhere it is their heaviest defeat in an All-Ireland final.

The sending off was a big turning point though I don’t think it would have made any difference to the result though the margin might have been narrower.

My heart went out to Richie Hogan; other than Eddie Keher and DJ Carey, he was the only other Kilkenny hurler I’ve ever met. I met him in the Skylon a few years ago. He is a former ‘Hurler of the Year’ and is a lovely lad.

It was hard to make out from the TV but the general opinion is that it was the right call by the referee. Nonetheless, a hard one in an All-Ireland final.

He does not have a reputation as a dirty player. But it would appear he got a slap a few seconds earlier. He had blood on his nose and the red mist got the better of him.

He will feel terrible this week but he can draw consolation from the fact Tipperary were the better team and probably going to win anyway.

I did not get to see the game live and only watched the highlights because I was in Milford with Bundoran for their league game with Milford.

It was a pity the game clashed with the hurling final because I would have been probably in Croke Park otherwise. I rarely miss the hurling final if I can at all make it.

It is a big day and there is always a great atmosphere and it was a shame there were club games on Sunday. There were a number of other games on too at the same time though I know a number of clubs agreed to play their games earlier in the day.

We have two big days every year in the GAA calendar, the hurling and football All-Ireland finals and I feel both days should be free of club activity.

Regardless who are the finalists there is always a huge interest and not just among the GAA community but the population as a whole.

ESCAPED

Bundoran escaped from their trip to Milford with a narrow one point win after being ten points up with under ten minutes left in the game.

But it was a good win nevertheless and while we are still not out of hot water in terms of relegation it does mean our survival is our own hands.

As always we received a warm welcome from the Milford club and were treated to a welcome cup of tea afterwards.

Thanks to the ladies for the cuppa. It was what the doctor ordered after watching two games.

I also had a good chat with club chairman Pat Curley. Shaun Paul Barrett and I watched the game in the company of Seamus Durcan, who is a club stalwart.

Milford is a fine club and have great facilities including a nice compact stand at Moyle View Park. They also have a good young teams and are a bit unfortunate; results did not go right for them and they are relegated.

Finally, I was at the Red Hughs Centenary banquet in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, on Friday night. It was a great night and it was great to meet all my good friends at the club. It is good to see the club on the rise again because it is a good club run by fine people.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack