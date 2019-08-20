Big win for Keadue Rovers over Milford United as they stay clear at top of Youth League

Keadue Rovers Youths stay at the top of the Youth League table after a comprehensive win over Milford United Youths at Central Park on Monday evening. They move six points clear although nearest pursuers Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee have significant games in hand.



Keadue Rovers 7

Milford United 0



In what were tricky conditions, Keadue were quick out of the blocks winning lots of possession, territory and a few set pieces but didn’t create any chances until the tenth minute when Aaron Ward on the left side of midfield hit an effort saved by the keeper.

Four minutes later though and Keadue had the breakthrough, following a fine ball from Noah Boyle, the ball broke in the area to Conal McEniff, who sidestepped a defender and rifled home with the left foot.

On 20 minutes Dylan Boyle ought to have made it two when good work from Conal McEniff left him through on goal but his shot went over.

Milford, by 25 minutes were beginning to get into the game and had a fine effort from Damien Egan, hit the crossbar from long range.

The game was getting a little scrappy and it seemed to help Milford get more possession after the half hour. Keadue though got a crucial goal after 35 minutes when Dylan Boyle got possession in the box, found space and shot low to the net with a left foot strike. Five minutes later, the game was over as a contest when Mikey McFadden hit a penalty to make it 3-0 following a handball at the edge of the box. Into the second half and Keadue started where they left off, getting lots of possession and pushing Milford right back.

Three minutes into the half, Dylan Boyle had a great run from 30 yards out and stroked a fine effort from the edge of the area for Keadue’s fourth. A few subs followed and other chances fell to both Eoin Martin and Aidan McHugh. On the hour Mikey McFadden hit a fine effort, brilliantly saved by Shane Black, who was having a fine performance for Milford. On 65 minutes Dylan Boyle completed his hat trick, when a ball over the top from Eoin Martin was met with a controlled finish. The home side kept on the pressure and even with a few subs were keen to press home the advantage and did so on 75 minutes, when sub Denis Wallace ran onto a long range pass and stroked in past the keeper.

Finally on 80 minutes, Aidan McHugh won a tackle on the edge of the box and finished home to complete the scoring.

A fine performance from Keadue, for whom Dylan Boyle, Noah Boyle, Damien Duddy and a lot of under 16s, who also performed tonight, put in a fine showing, while best for Milford were Shane Black and Damien Egan.

Referee: Seimi Ferry.