Dungloe make it two wins from two at weekend with victory over St Nauls

Dungloe continued their rich vein of form with a seven point win over promotion chasing St Nauls in Rosses Park on Sunday.



Dungloe . . . . . . . 2-9

St Nauls . . . . . . . 0-8



Adam Neely and Oisin Bonner scored the goals that proved the big difference between otherwise two evenly enough matched teams.

Dungloe led by two points, 1-5 to 0-6, at half-time before going on to outscore the boys from Gerard Gallagher Park 1-4 to 0-2 in the second half.

It was a second win over the weekend for Dungloe who also collected full points from their home victory over struggling Buncrana on Friday night.

Stephen Griffin once again top scored for St Naul with 0-4 who despite the setback are still in the hunt for the runners up spot behind Ardara and the much sought after promotion.

They are level on points with Aodh Ruadh and Killybegs with two games still to play.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-1); Jack Scally, Mark Curran, Christy Greene; Darren Curran, Jason McBride, Barry Curran; Noel McBride (0-2), Gerard Walsh (0-1); Davy McCarron (0-1), Adam Neely (1-3), Dylan Sweeney; Oisin Bonner (1-0), Conor Greene, Shaun Wallace. Sub; Sean McGee (0-1)



ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney; John Relihan, Brendan McCole, Conor McBrearty; Caolan Gaffney, Dermot Gallagher, Stuart Johnson; Lee McBrearty, Ian Campbell (0-1); Martin Breslin, Shane Conneely, Peadar Mogan (0-2,1f); Stephen Griffin (0-4,3f), Cathal Lowther, Daniel Brennan (0-1).