Mark English wins 800m Diamond League event in Birmingham in season's best time

Letterkenny's Mark English came with a blistering final burst to win the 800m Diamond League meet in Birmingham on Sunday.

His time of 1:45.94 was his fastest 800m for some time but unfortunately was just outside the qualifying mark for the World Championships to be held in Doha next month (1:45.80).

In the final 100m English went from eighth place to take the tape in front, outpacing Jamie Webb, Spencer Thomas and Alfred Kipketer.

It was a season's best for English, who won European Indoor bronze in Glasgow back in March.