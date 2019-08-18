St Eunans record facile win over very disappointing MacCumhaills

Niall O’Donnell stole the limelight with his ten points in St Eunan’s big win over Sean MacCumhaills in MacCumhaill Park.



Sean MacCumhaills . . . . 0-2

St Eunans . . . . . . . . . 0-19



The county ace was in fine form in front of the posts both from play and from frees as St Eunan’s put the locals to the sword in one of their biggest defeats of the season.

Such was the winners’ level of dominance they restricted the home team to just two points, one in each half.

St Eunan’s led by eight points at half-time, 0-9 to 0-1 and they went on to completely control game in the second half as they hit ten points to MacCumhaills one.

MacCumhaills played the entire second half with 14 men after Gavin Gallagher received his marching orders before half-time.

St Eunan’s had eight different scorers though it is bound to be a concern to manager Richard Thornton given their dominance they did not manage to score any goals.



SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Aaron Gillhooley, Ronan McMenamin, Andrew McCloskey; Conor Griffin, Luke Gavigan, Gary Dunnion; Padraic Patton, Gavin Gallagher; Gary Wilson, Oisin Gallen (0-1), Chris Gallen; Steven O'Reilly (0-1), Darren O'Leary, Nathan Gavigan. Subs: Martin O'Reilly for N Gavigan; Stephen Mulligan for C Gallen; Rory Dunleavy for S O'Reilly; Rory Mulligan for R Dunleavy (black card).



ST EUNANS: Shaun Patton (0-1); Conor Moore, Conor Morisson, Conor Parke; Daragh Mulgrew, Rory Kavanagh (0-1); Michael Miller (0-1); Caolan Ward (0-1), Séan McGettigan; Peter McEniff (0-1), James Kelly (0-1), Brian MacIntyre (0-3); Sean Ryan, Niall O'Donnell (0-10,6f), Conall Dunne (0-1). Subs: Eamonn Doherty for R Kavanagh; Conor O'Donnell for S McGettigan; Rory Carr for C Dunne; Kevin Kealy for M Miller; Jordan O'Dowd for P McEniff.