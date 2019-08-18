St Michaels claim the points and bragging rights against Cloughaneely 

St Michaels claimed the league points and bragging rights in their local derby clash with Cloiughaneely in St Finnian’s Park.



Cloughaneely ……… 1-10

St Michaels ………….2-15



The margin was eight points at the finish with Christy Toye and Michael Langan netting the goals for the winners.

Colm McFadden, Langan, Martin McElhinney, Edward O’Reilly, Eoghan and Andrew Kelly kicked the points for the winners.

Aidan Doohan with 1-1 top scored for the locals who also had point scorers in Martin Maguire, Ciaran McFadden, Darren Ferry, Cilllian Gallagher, Shaun McGarvey and Sean Maguire.

The first half was evenly contested with Cillian Gallagher, Doohan and Darren Ferry posting points and Doohan scoring the goal for Michael Lynch’s young charges.

And veteran Toye scored the Michaels first half goal and Colm McFadden, Eoghan Kelly, Michael Lagan and Martin McElinney hit the points as the sides went in level 1-4 each at half-time.

But St Michaels were the better side in the second half and went on to outscore the locals 1-11 to 0-6 with Michael Langan netting the second goal.

The win moves St Michaels up to fifth place in the Division One league table onto 12 points and ahead of Cloughaneey, Bundoran and Glenswilly who also have 12 points on score difference. Those four teams are four points ahead of MacCumhaills with two games to play.



CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Cian McFadden, Michael Fitzgerald, Noel Sweeney; Mark Harley, Ciaran McFadden (0-1), Kevin Mulhern; Ciaran McGeady, Martin Maguire (0-1); Ciaran Scanlon, Shaun Maguire (0-2) Darren Ferry (0-2), Aidan Doohan (1-1) Shaun McGarvey (0-1), Cillian Gallagher (0-2). Subs: John Fitzgerald for A Doohan, Finn McGinley for C McGeady; Michael McGinley for S McClafferty.



ST MICHAELS: Mark A McGinley; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Chris McElhinney; Kyle McGarvey, Michael Gallagher (Rock), Daniel McLaughlin; Oisin Langan, Martin McElhinney (0-2); Michael Langan (1-3), Christy Toye (1-0), Martin Breslin; Edward O'Reilly (0-2), Colm McFadden (0-5,3f), Eoghan Kelly (0-2). SUBS: Andrew Kelly (0-1)for M Langan; Stephen Black for J Hunter; Ryan Langan for K McGarvey; Odhran McFadden for C McFadden.



REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)