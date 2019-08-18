Naomh Conaill run out big winners against shadow Gaoth Dobhair team

Naomh Conaill ran out big winners over what was a shadow Gaoth Dobhair lineout in a one-sided league game in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.



Naomh Conaill . . . . . . . . 3-16

Gaoth Dobhair . . . . . . . . 0-7



The winners had 18 points to spare at the final whistle with Charles McGuinness scoring two goals and Eoghan McGettigan the other one.

McGuinness and McGettigan also contributed three points each in game where the locals had seven different scores.

Naomh Conaill led 2-3 to 0-3 half-time before pulling away in the second half to add 1-13 as Martin Regan, the Naomh Conaill manager, gave his bench a run.

Gaoth Dobhair, whose focus is on the championship, fielded just seven of their regular starting fifteen.



NAOMH CONALL: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan, A J Gallagher, Ultan Doherty; Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Jeaic McKelvey, Ciaran Thompson (0-3); Eunan Doherty (0-2), Eoghan McGettigan (1-3), Seamus Corcoran (0-1); Dermot Molloy (0-3,2f), Charles McGuinness (2-3,1f), Leo McLoone (0-1). Subs used: Stephen Molloy, Brendan McDyre,Marty Boyle, Hughie Gallagher, John O’Malley, Odhran Doherty, Paul McGuinness.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Danny Curran, Neasa McBride; Niall Friel, Donal McBride, Prionsas Gallagher; Peter McGee (0-1), Ronan Mac Niallais; Sean Boyle (0-2), Odhran MacNiallais, Sean Doherty; James O’Baoill, Ethan Harkin (0-2), Eamonn Collum (0-2). Sub: Ryan Kelly for S Doherty.