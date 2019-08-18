Termon blitz Glenfin in second quarter to take the league points at Burn Road

A dominant second quarter from the home team in which they put 1-5 on the scoreboard and kept the visitors from Glenfin scoreless laid the foundation for a crucial win for Termon in the Marley Travel Division 2 League clash at The Burn Road.

Termon 3-9

Glenfin 0-9

The home side were well worth their half-time lead of 2-8 to 0-4 - a platform they were never to lose.

Stephen McElwaine and Caolan McDaid grabbed the all-important goals for the winners against a strangely placid Glenfin side, who only came to life in the second half.

Veteran Johnny McCafferty was in fine form for the winners and hit one great left-footed point for the winners.

Glenfin had the benefit of the breeze in the second half, but it took them a while to make use of it as Termon extended their lead through a Christy Connaghan 45.

Gerard Ward replied for the visitors and the introduction of Frank McGlynn gave them a brief boost as they hit four unanswered points.

But a 53rd minute goal from Caolan Gallagher sealed matters for Termon and a win in Buncran next week will seal their spot in Division Two.

TERMON: Michael Boyle; Shaun O'Donnell, Kevin McDaid, Barry Gallagher; Nathan McElwaine (0-1), Caolan Gallagher (1-0), Aidan Sweeney; Johnny McCafferty (0-1), Jimmy Gallagher; Caolan Mc Daid (1-2), Shane Doherty (0-1), Oisin Cassidy; Steve Mc Elwaine (1-2) Christy Connaghan (0-3), Ricky Gallagher. Subs Ryan McFadden for Jamie Gallagher injured; Anthony Grant for Johnny McCafferty; Anthony McGrenra for Christy Connaghan; Christy Connaghan for Nathan McElwaine (blood injury)

GLENFIN: Mark O Meara; Martin O'Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Carl McGlynn (0-1), Daniel McGlynn, Ross Marley; Stephen Ward, Stephen Carr; Aaron McGlynn (0-1), Jason Morrow, Oran McGlynn (0-3); Gerard Ward (0-1), Kieran Brady (0-3), Matthew McGinley. Subs Kane Mc Glynn for Matthew McGinley, Jack Marley for Gerard Ward, Daithi Carr for Aaron McGlynn; Frank McGlynn