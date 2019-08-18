Mixed results for Finn Harps underage sides - two wins and two defeats

It was a mixed day on the results front for the four Finn Harps underage sides. The U-17s and U-19s recorded wins while there were defeats for the U-13s and U-15s

Joe Boyle’s U-19s went to United Park and bagged a very valuable three points against Drogheda in a 2-1 victory where Keelan McGill and Kieran Farren grabbed the goals. Declan Boyle’s U-17s scored four goals for the second game in a row as they swept past Drogheda Utd 4-0 in Killygordon.

Daniel Gildea and Stephen Black put Harps 2-0 up before Luke Rudden, who missed the last week’s win over Sligo Rovers, netted twice.

Kevin McHugh’s U-13s went down 3-2 away against Longford Town while Paul McBride’s U-15s lost 6-2 in Drumoghill to Bray Wanderers where Liam Donnelly and Josh Maxwell got the goals for the hosts.