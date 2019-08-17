Naomh Ultan keep their hopes of survival alive with draw at home to Malin

Naomh Ultan and Malin were in search of league points for different reasons in Dunkineely on Saturday night but they had to be content with a share of the spoils.

Naomh Ultan 1-8

Malin 0-11

In the end a draw was probably a fair result but it took a late point from near the sideline for Malin to get the share.

In hurricane like conditions which also included a downpour, Naomh Ultan took advantage of the elements in the opening half to lead 0-7 to 0-2 at the break.

But Malin fought back in the second half and with time almost up they took a two points lead.

Then a high ball into the Malin goal area was punched to the net by Donal O'Buachalla to put Naomh Ultan a point up.

But Malin got the final point to get a draw, which keeps their interest in promotion alive for now.

Naomh Ultan remain in trouble at the bottom but they have home games against Burt and Naomh Muire as well as an away game against the other strugglers Naomh Colmcille, so they still have control of their destiny.

NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Joe Alvey, Jordan Watters, Dara Byrne; Donal O'Buachalla (1-0), Dermot Gallier (0-2,1f), Dara Quigley; Sean Blaine, Michael Breslin; Dara Murrin (0-1), Cian Kennedy (0-4), Patrick White; Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Sean White, Aaron Kyles.

MALIN SCORERS: Paul McLaughlin 0-5,3f; Oisin McGonigle 0-2; Seamus Doherty, Ciaran Doherty, Josh Conlon, Dan McDaid 0-1 each.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)