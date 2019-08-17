Burt suffer defeat against Naomh Brid and still need one win to gain promotion

Naomh Brid put in a good performance to prove too strong for Burt in Trummon on Saturday evening.

Naomh Brid 2-9

Burt 0-7

Burt are still strong favourites to get promotion to Division Two but will require one more win from their three remaining games - away to Naomh Ultan, home to Convoy and their final game is away to promotion challengers Downings.

Naomh Brid led this encounter from start to finish and that despite losing their top forward Darragh Brogan after just six minutes with a dislocated finger.

At one stage in the first half, despite playing against the strong breeze, they led 1-5 to 0-1. Callum Gallagher was immaculate from free kicks, firing over in the first half. Their other first half point scorer was Sam Burgess, while their goal came on 12 minutes after great work from Gearoid Gallagher and Ryan Brogan, Clint Walsh took the ball on the burst and fired to the Burt net.

Sean McHugh hit three frees for the visitors with Calvin Gallagher getting their other score, also from a free.

With the wind at their backs Naomh Brid continued to dominate and after the sides traded early frees, the home side closed out the game in a matter of minutes. Firstly Eoin Rush and Gary McCafferty combined and McCafferty's effort clipped the crossbar, just going over.

The second goal arrived on 45 minutes with Ryan Brogan powering through and firing to the corner of the net for a 2-7 to 0-5 lead.

Callum Gallagher added a '45' after a mistake from Kevin Glenn in the Burt goal.

With the game as good as over Burt did get late points from Daibhidh Grant and Darren Gallagher while Sam Burgess converted for Naomh Brid after another good run from Clint Walsh.

Naomh Brid lost Callum Gallagher to a black card for a trip with seven minutes left, but it mattered little to the outcome.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Ross Gallagher,. Michael Gallagher; Clint Walsh (1-0), Sam Burgess (0-2), Jamie Timoney; Callum Gallagher (0-5,4f,'45'), Sean Gormley; Ryan Brogan (1-0), Gearoid Gallagher, Gary McCafferty (0-1); Eoin Rushe (0-1,f), Darragh Brogan, Declan McCafferty. Subs., Billy Harron for D Brogan 6; Callum McGrory for C Gallagher bcard 53; Jason Gallagher for D McCafferty 60



BURT: Kevin Glenn; Michael Doherty, Stephen O'Donnell, Martin Donaghy; Darren Gallagher (0-1), Oisin Kelly, Dara Grant; Ronan McDermott, Matthew Doherty; Calvin Gallagher (0-1,f), Tom Doherty, Sean McHugh (0-4,4f); Jack O'Brien, Christy McDermott Conor Carlin. Subs., Daibhidh Grant (0-1) for O'Brien 35; Michael McHugh for Doherty 44; Ciaran Bradley for Carlin 55.



REFEREE: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)