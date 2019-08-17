Dungloe chalk up another win as they charge up the Division Two table 

Adam Neely and Oisin Bonner were in fine scoring form as Dungloe continued their charge up the league double with a big win over Buncrana in Rosses Park on Friday night.



Dungloe . . . . . . 1-18

Buncrana . . . . . 0-9

The free scoring Neely hit a goal and four points and Bonner posted five points in the 12 point win that moved Dungloe up into fifth place in the league table, two points adrift of fourth placed Aodh Ruadh.

They are seven points behind league leaders Ardara and four behind Killybegs and St Nauls, who are in second and third place respectively. All the teams have three games remaining.

Dungloe led 0-11 to 0-4 before turning on the style in the second half to hit a goal and eight points to Buncrana’s five points.

The defeat means Buncrana remain firmly rooted to the foot of the Division Two table and are just one more defeat away from relegation.



DUNGLOE SCORERS: Adam Neely 1-4, Oisin Bonner 0-5, Danny Rodgers 0-4,4f, Barry Curran and Noel McBride 0-1 each.