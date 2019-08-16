Slight change in Donegal Half Marathon route on Sunday next in Letterkenny

Those competing in Sunday's Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny are asked to note that there will be a slight change in the route at the start of the race.

Because of the ongoing road works at the Station House Hotel, participants will proceed up the town through the roundabout at Lower Main Street a few hundred yards just after they head off from the start line at Ballymacool. They will then turn down right at the top Larkin's Lane and back on to Pearse Road when turning left at the bottom of Larkin's Lane and back on to the regular route.

"Having discussed the roadworks issue with the gardai this week, in the interest of health and safety the organising committee decided the best option was to avoid the roadworks area at the start of the race," race director, Brendan McDaid said.

Meanwhile, online entries for Sunday's Donegal Half Marathon will close at 5 pm today, Friday. Cash entries will be taken at race headquarters at the Aura Leisure Centre on Saturday afternoon between 2 pm and 6 pm. The cash fee on Saturday will be €35 euro.

There is a bonus of €200 up for grabs for the first man and first woman to break the course records - the men's record is 69.51, while the women's record is 66:33.

The will be prizes for the following categories:

Senior men and senior women - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Masters men and masters women over-40 - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Masters men and masters women over-45 - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Masters men and masters women over-50 - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Masters men and masters women over-55 - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Masters men and masters women over-60 - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Wheelchair men and women - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Team challenge - 1st, 2nd and 3rd.