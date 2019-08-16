DONAL REID COLUMN: GAA have their dream final; the rest of us can dream on

Mayo and Tyrone were first half winners against Dublin and Kerry respectively. However, games are not won in the first half as Dublin and Kerry overturned half-time deficits to outplay and outwit their opponents in the two All-Ireland senior football semi-finals last weekend. The GAA now have their dream final between the two most prolific teams in the country. Kerry will need a miracle though if they are to add to their 37 All-Ireland titles.

But for a mix up in Donegal’s defence to let Kerry in for a goal in the Super 8s it could well have been us who would take on Dublin in the final. I always felt throughout the championship that Donegal was the only team who had the equipment to challenge Dublin. The draw against Kerry though put us on the back foot psychologically having to go to Mayo to get a result. For that particular game against Kerry, the loss of Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Paddy McGrath through injury cost us dearly. Although our young lads performed heroically it’s hard to beat experience. Injuries are part and parcel of contact sport and this is where strength in depth are tested. I would have loved to have seen Odhran McNelis in the green and gold this year. When we needed quality, his absence was sorely missed. Donegal has come a long way, yet our bench is just that bit short in experience at this elite level. This will come with time and we can be grateful to Declan Bonner and his players for putting Donegal right up there with the best of them.

As stated last week, we were unable to match Mayo’s hunger in Castlebar. I felt that they bullied us and dictated the type of game that was going to be played. They nullified our better players and showed more aggression in their tackling.

Again, we started without Neil McGee, lost Jason McGee early through injury and Paddy McGrath later, also with an injury. Frank McGlynn was also unavailable because of a knock that he picked up at training. A fortuitous Mayo goal didn’t help our cause. There will be days like these and we have to accept circumstances as they happen on the day.

We hoped against hope that Mayo could cause a major upset and dethrone the Dubs. They gave a credible account of themselves against them but lacked the technical ability up front to get sufficient scores. This is where Donegal would have excelled. We saw Dublin at their best though in the second half when they swamped Mayo’s forward unit and counter attacked with fluency and decisiveness.

I am well aware of the often-cited advantages that Dublin may well have in respect of resources but I must admit that I enjoy watching their style of play. Mayo threw everything at them last Saturday evening. Yet, Dublin didn’t panic. They simply shifted up a gear and were relentless. Mayo succumbed and lost by a massive ten-point margin.

Tyrone, too, came a cropper last Sunday when they were defeated by a solid but not a fantastic Kerry team. Tyrone lost this game rather than Mayo winning it. They exposed Kerry’s full-back line time after time in the first half. The Munster champions were all over the shop. They made a few changes at the break and introduced Sean Walsh after 50 mins. With their defence tightened up and the massive Walsh running riot, Kerry took control as Tyrone faded.

I genuinely believed that Tyrone’s experience and know-how would have carried them over the line in this match. Again, they simply didn’t have the ammunition up front to do enough damage. This Kerry team, like Donegal, are rebuilding and I have to give them credit for their enthusiasm and never-say-die attitude. With a fully fit team, Donegal could well be in this upcoming final. We are not far away which is surely encouraging for Donegal supporters. It is Kerry though who have the ticket to contest for the Sam Maguire and it is they who are charged with dismantling Dublin’s dominance in Gaelic football.

Dublin are going for a five-in-a-row record on September 1st, a feat almost completed by Kerry in 1982 but for a dodgy Offaly goal by Seamus Darby. I don’t believe that Kerry will be close enough to Dublin for that type of dramatic Darby-like finish but we must hope. I feel that this Dublin team will be about for some time yet.

Indeed, the gap between them and the rest seems to be growing. This is not an ideal position for either the GAA or other counties. The attendance for the Tyrone and Kerry game was a meagre 33,848. If supporters truly believed that either team would have a genuine chance against Dublin, then a much larger crowd would have been in attendance. There is a glimmer of hope though.

Cork beat Dublin in the All-Ireland U-20 final on the same day that our senior team lost to Mayo a few weeks ago. Dublin are human after all. For now, though, the championship is all too predictable. Dublin are out on their own and it’s a toss of a coin between three or four other teams to contest the final against them. I thought that it would have been Donegal this year and yes Dublin would probably have been too strong for us.

Still, we will keep the flag flying and most of all, we’ll keep the faith!