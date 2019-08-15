Abbey VS gym, Donegal town to become a satellite gym for Donegal GAA teams

Donegal GAA along with the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town and the Abbey Hotel, are entering a new partnership.

The partnership will see the Abbey VS gym be used as a satellite training centre for county players in the south and south-west of the county. The development is the brainchild of Donegal’s new Games Development manager Aaron Kyles.

The gym is due to be upgraded in the next few weeks with all new equipment sponsored by the Abbey Hotel.

The initiative has been confirmed by Donegal chairman Mick McGrath and is due to have an official launch before the start of the school year.

“The agreement has been in place for a number of weeks and the new equipment for the gym was delivered last week. We expect the upgrade and the installation of the new equipment in the next few weeks,” said Mick McGrath.

“We are very grateful to Geraldine Diver, the principal of the Abbey Vocational School for the use of the gym and Liam Clancy of the Abbey Hotel for the sponsorship of the gym equipment.

“It is a win-win all round; Abbey VS get their gym upgrade and the use of it during the day and we have access to it in the evenings and at night.”

A state of the art gym is part of the plans at the county’s new training centre in Convoy and it will be the central gym for all teams.

“The use of the Abbey VS gym will save players in the south and the south-west of the county long travelling times to Convoy for their strength and conditioning training.”

Officials are also looking at the possibility of finding other partnerships for similar satellite centres in other outlying parts of the county such as the west/north west and Inishowen.

“It is a welcome development and we feel it is the way forward if our football and hurling teams at all levels are to remain competitive into the future,” said the county chairman.