Community Games National Finals this weekend in Limerick

The Community Games National Finals will take place in Limerick University this weekend and over 100 athletes will represent the County in individual and team events.

The games will commence Saturday at 9am and finish on Sunday. All athletes are reminded to report to the assembly area on the track where they will get their vest and number. Athletes who have County vests should bring them along.

The County managers for the weekend are Mary Crossan and Manus O'Donnell.

Good luck to all taking part.