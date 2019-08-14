DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around the county

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Well done to the London Ladies who overcame Carlow on Saturday afternoon in McGovern Park in Ruislip. TCG was proudly represented by seven of our ladies with Fiona Morrissey adding 2-2 to the score line to secure their place in the All-Ireland Semi Final. Best of luck to all the team and management on the exciting journey ahead.

Upcoming Fixtures: Saturday 24th August - Intermediate Championship Round 2 - TCG vs Thomas McCurtains @ 4pm in Ruislip

Saturday 7th September - Intermediate Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Cuchullains @ 2pm in Greenford

Saturday 7th September - Senior Championship Round 1 - TCG vs NLS @ 5pm in Ruislip

Sunday 15th September - Senior Championship Round 2 - TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip

Sunday 22nd September - Senior Championship Round 3 - TCG vs Parnells @ 1pm in Greenford

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 7, 21, 26. Jackpot winners: Matt Moynihan, Aidan McGarvey and Phil Hogan.

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 30th of July are 3-1-2-4-6-5-8-7. Bernie Bonner matched 3 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 6th of August is €10000.

Lotto winning numbers for the 6th of August are 4-1-2-7-5-6-3-8. Hugh Boyle matched 4 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 13th of August is €10,000.

The U16 girls play Ardara at home on Saturday the 17th at 11am.

Hard luck to the minor girls who were beat by Downings in the first round of the league on Tuesday evening in Glenfin. Their next game is away to Killybegs next Thursday the 15th at 7pm.

Congratulations to the U15 boys who won the County U15 Og Sport finals in Dungloe on Monday the 5th August. They beat Termon after extra time in the county final. Well done to players and management.

U14 boys play Kilcar at home on Friday 16th in the Division 1 Shield semi-final. Time TBC.

The minor boys take on Convoy on Monday evening in the championship at home at 7.30pm.

Hard luck to the senior ladies who lost out to Moville in the group stages of the Championship on Sunday morning. Final score Moville 3.12 Glenfin 2.10. They now play Termon at home on the 25th in the final game of the group stages and a win will see them through to the county final. Fixtures for next weekend TBC.

They seniors and reserves play Termon away on Sunday the 18th in the league and then they play Naomh Columba at home on Friday the 23rd.

The 3rd team played Letterkenny Gaels away on Friday the 9th and recorded another great result. Final score Letterkenny Gaels 1.10 – Glenfin 2.14. Their next fixture is home to Naomh Conaill on Friday the 16th at 7.30pm.

Malin

Both our seniors and reserves had a free weekend, but return to action this Saturday, the reserves travel to Glenswilly for a 5.30 throw in, while the seniors also take to the road to take on N. Ultan in Dunkineely, match gets underway at 6.30.

The minor footballers bounced back from their narrow defeat in the opening game of the championship by coming away with a 2 point win in Buncrana last week, our lads winning out on a scoreline of 2-13 to 2-11.

The Under 14s were beaten in Ballyshannon by Aodh Rua last week, and now host Termon in the shield semi final in Connolly Park on Friday evening at 7.00. The Under 16 girls produced another battling performance this weekend but were unfortunately beaten by Moville on Sunday. On Friday they travel to Dungloe for their next encounter.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €950, sequence drawn was 5-4-2-6-1-3-7. No jackpot winner, €50 winner was Mary Claire Douglas, Cartrage Mountain. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1000.

Annual 5K: The countdown is on now on for the John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km which will take place on Sat August 31st at 4.30.

Urris

U-16 Boys County winners: Well Done to our U-16 boys who won the County Division 2 B Shield final in Newtown on Sunday night against Kilcar. A great performance on the night and the boys ran out worthy winners. Thanks to Donal Kelly for all the time given to this team this season.

Senior Football: After a two week break our senior men are home to Naomh Padraig (Muff) on Saturday night. As we are coming to the business end of the league it would be great to see good support in Straid for Sean Paul and all the team.

Lotto Results: Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 4, 14, 15 and 19. No winner so our Jackpot will be €2,480 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Ann Diver, Glebe, Carndonagh; Kathleen McGonigle, Clonmany; Gerry and Margaret Craig, Redcastle; Mary Duffy, Urris; Marie and Nuala, C/o Bingo.

Thank You: In what was a busy week for the club mostly off the field of play. The club wish to say a Thank You to all who helped out during the Clonmany festival; For all stewards at the festival and Agriculture Show, all who helped at the John Joe Cleary Memorial, U-16 boys Challenge match v All saints GAC, our monster bingo and our Big Breakfast.

Robert Emmetts

Lotto numbers 1-13-16-21, No Lottto jackpot winners. No match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €3650.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1460. Every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Community Camp: Well folks what can I say about this years camp, well for a start it was absolutely fantastic, amazing, fun filled weekend. The children were entertained from the beginning to the end and we were lucky enough with the weather. Thank you to all who helped out.

Thanks to Donegal players Oisin Gallen and Odhran McFadden Ferry for coming, bringing the Anglo celt, getting their picture taken with every single child and spending time with them. thanks to Dean Mc Brearty and Amanda Mc Brearty.

U-6, U-8, U-10: We will be taking a break over the next couple of weeks so enjoy the Saturday morning lie in.

U-13 girls: We are looking for people who are interested in looking after the under 13 girls team. Contact any club member if you’re interested.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 10, 18, 19, agus 22 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,100 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Isabella Mc Loone, Glenties; Eileen Gallagher, Glenties; Finn Og, Dungloe; Jason Doherty, Dungloe; Tara Mc Devitt, Burtonport

Bingo winners for Sunday 11th August: €150 Liz Buckley, Fintown; €145 Ashling Mc Cluskey, Derry; €100 Anne Houston, Cleendra; €100 Dim Melly, Roosky; €100 Laura Kessack, Burtonport.

St Nauls

Our U-16s are playing away to Naomh Ultan on Friday 23rd August in the Seamus Carr Memorial Cup. This will be an Under 16 competition between the county champions of both clubs.

Ladies: Our Ladies lost to St Eunans in the championship at the weekends.

Seniors: Unfortunately we were unlucky at the weekend in both our reserve and senior games. We now play an Clochan Liath on Sunday in Dungloe.

Slotto Draw Sun 11th August. Numbers drawn 6 1 7 4 2 3 5. No Jackpot winner. €80 consolation Declan Quinn. Next week’s jackpot €6050.

Naomh Padraig, Lifford

U-6, U-8 and U-10 training continues each Friday night at the Resource Centre at 6pm. Under 12 training continues on Saturday mornings at the resource centre at 11am. U14 training is in Castlefinn on a Wednesday night at 7pm. Can all players please bring gumshields, water and 2e. Any parents wanting more information or wishing to get themselves or their children involved please contact us through our Facebook page.

Lotto: There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 8, 12, 21 &30. Four people matched three numbers and each receive 25e each, Veronica Hannigan, Genna McGavigan, Bernie Gallagher (Clonleigh Park) & Christina Foy. Nexts weeks lotto jackpot stands at 6250e.

Our senior men had no match this week, next match is against Carndonagh on the 24th of June in Convoy at 6.30pm. Training for our men’s team is Tuesday and Thursday nights, all new players welcome.

Red Hughs

Centenary Banquet: Red Hughs are hosting a Centenary Banquet in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey this Friday the 16th of August to celebrate the club’s 100th year. Champagne Reception at 7:30pm with Dinner at 8pm sharp. M.C on the Night will be Charlie Collins and music on the night will be by the David Craig Band. Tickets are €35 and are available from Bradley's Shop, Committee members or Kathy Kelly on 087 7647168. It’s vital that we get a big turnout from our members, past players and members of the community to make our centenary a special occasion so hopefully in another 100 years we will have a night to remember. Tickets are still available but limited so don’t delay.

Club Lotto and 100 Club 08/08/2019. Numbers Drawn 4,8,5,1,7,3,2,6

The winning sequence was 4,8,5,1 Tommy Dullaghan, The Curragh, Eoin + Bronagh Bradley, Killygordon and Anthony McDaid, Ard McCool. Next week’s Jackpot is €5,300

100 Club winner No.16 Sean Sweeney, Ballinaman

U-11: Well done to the Red Hughs U-11s who won the U-11 Shield in a tournament in Burt on Saturday. Also congrats to Conor Gallagher on winning player of the tournament award. Thanks to Darren Farren and CLG Beart for the invite to play. A great tournament which our boys and girls really enjoyed the football and the BBQ.

The seniors earned a hard fought 1-11 to 0-7 win away to Fanad on Sunday in extremely wet conditions in the Division 3 all county league. The boys showed great work rate, spirit and plenty of skill in tough weather to put in an impressive performance. The seniors are fixed to play Downings in the league this Sunday the 18th of August, Throw in 3pm. All support welcome.

The reserves had no game at the weekend. They take on Sean MacCumhaills 3rds in Monellan this Saturday 17th of August in the league, 7:30pm.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,700. The winning Numbers were 4, 12,18,20 & 21. The €25 winners are Noelle Ward, JR & C Clapton, McDaid Clan, Cancer Care, Conor McGowan & Kieran Brogan . The next draw will take place in the Dew Drop Inn on 19th of July. Lotto tickets can be bought in Cassidy’s Shop, Ballintra, Bay Bush Bar, Ballintra, Ballintra PO, The Salmon Inn, Mullinasole, Country Inn, Ballinakillew, Dew Drop Inn, Laghey and 7 Arches, Laghey. Lotto tickets are also on sale on Match days.

Please see facebook for updates on all fixtures.

Killybegs

Good luck to all our Club players and everyone in the wider community who received their Leaving Certificate results this week and best wishes on whatever path you choose for your future.

Good luck to our Senior Ladies and management in the Division 2 league final v Convoy on Sunday 18th. Time & Venue tbc. Please come out and show the ladies your support in the final.

Good luck to our U-14 boys and management in the Div 2 semi-final v runners up of Letterkenny Gaels/Red Hughs game. In Fintra Friday 15th 7:00pm. All support welcomed & appreciated.

Bingo change of venue: Due to renovations being carried out in the Foresters Hall the Bingo will be changing venue to the Tara Hotel ballroom for 6 weeks, starting from next Monday 19th August at 9:00pm

Fixtures: Seniors and Reserves away to Aodh Ruadh Sunday 18th, 1.30 and 3 pm

Senior Ladies - Div 2 League final v Convoy. Sunday 18th August. Venue & Time tbc

Minor Girls: Home v Glenfin. Thursday 15th August 7:00pm

U-14 Boys Div 2 Championship semi-final: Home v Letterkenny Gaels/Red Hughs. Friday 16th August 7:00pm.

Results - Senior Men: Killybegs 1-09 Dungloe 1-09

Thanks to Charlie & Claire Tully Ritz Accommodation for sponsoring the match ball.

Reserves: Killybegs 0-14 Dungloe 0-06

Minor Boys Div 1 Championship: Killybegs 3-16 Downings 1-08

Minor Girls: Killybegs had a big win v Naomh Conaill

U14 Boys Div 2 Championship: Killybegs had a big win over Four Masters B

Realt na Mara

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2,4,6,9,20. The 3 x €50 winners were Dessie Daly, Kinlough; Connie McGowan, Stranorlar; Seamus Conlon c/o The Birds Nest, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €3450.

U6 Training continues on Thursday at 6pm.

The U8s hosted Naomh Conaill in Gaelic Park on Monday evening. Training continues on Wednesdays at 6pm.

The U10s have training on Wed at 6pm. They are then scheduled to travel to Na Rossa on Saturday for a 11am throw in.

Congratulations to our U14 Squad and mentors Eamon Barrett, Timmy Govorov and Niall Carr who defeated Naomh Padraig/Robert Emmetts 3-18 2-12 in the Division 3 Co Final on Friday night last. Thank you to Eamon and Moya for providing a meal for the team in The Galley Restaurant on their arrival home much appreciated.

Senior and Reserve: There was no Reserve fixture played last weekend. An understrength senior squad travelled to Gweedore and suffered a heavy defeat. With only 3 games left in the league we travel next week to Milford. Reserve game throws in at 1.30pm and Senior at 3pm.

The Championship dates have been finalised. Sun Sept 8th away to Termon; Sun Sept 15th home to Kilcar; Sun Sept 22nd away to Malin.

Ladies: Training continues for all teams at the usual times.

Our minors made the long trip to Carndonagh last week but were defeated. They have no fixture this week.

The club are holding a Golf Classic at the local Golf Club on Friday Sept 13th. Anyone wishing to enter a team or individually is welcome to do so by contacting Philip McGlynn Great Northern Hotel 0719841204 /087 2561320 or David Robinson Golf Club Club Pro 0719841302.

St Michaels

The Seniors and Reserves are away to neighbours Cloughaneely in a North West derby on Sunday 18th August at 1.30pm and 3pm.

Senior Championship: The Fixtures for this year’s Senior Championship have been announced. St. Michael’s have been drawn in Group A the so-called group of death along with Ardara, Gaoth Dobhair and St. Eunans. We begin our campaign on Saturday the 7th September with the Throw ins at pm and 5.30pm and 7pm. Saturday the 14th sees St. Michael’s at home to Gaoth Dobhair with the Throw ins at 5pm and 6.30pm. We end our Group Stage on Saturday the 22nd September with the Throw ins at 12.30pm and 2pm.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Mary McClafferty Gortahork; the €75 was won by John John McLaughlin Derryherriff..

This Months 50 Club Winners were: €65: Áine O’Neill Dunfanaghy, €35: Madge Gallagher, Devlin, €25 : Geraldine Alcorn, Horn Head.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday, night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 1,4,5,9,16,18. The Match 5 winners were Maureen Gallagher Upper Derryreel, Liza Gallagher Galway, Molly Keaveney Chapel Road Dunfanaghy, Adrian McTeague Gortnalake and Breda McGettigan Termon who won €20 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €9800.

Creeslough sports day was postponed on Sunday due to a bereavement.

The minor board would like to take this opportunity to offer our deepest condolences to Ann & Paul Sweeney on the passing of Ann's sister Eileen. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Doherty and Coyle families at this time.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto CLG na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 1 7 10 agus 13 na huimhreach a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag naonúr agus fuair siad €20 an duine. B’í Helena Bn Uí Bhléine a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an Luan s’úgainn in Óstán na Trá agus €4,900 atá sa phota óir.

Downings will play against Red Hugh’s, Killygordon, away from home on Saturday evening. Downings have three games left in Div.3 of the league, including the match against Red Hugh’s. Two of those games are at home. If they manage full points for the last remaining games they ar sure of promotion to Div 2.

Ádh mór ar an fhoireann agus ar an fhoireann bainistíochta.

Rinne os cionn céad freastal ar Champa Samhraidh CLG a bhí ar siúl sna Dúnaibh ar an tseachtain is chuaigh thart.

Tá an obair chóirithe ar Ionad CLG faoi lán seoil anois. Is cinnte go gcuirfidh an obair seo go mór le háiseanna an chumainn.

Aodh Ruadh

Sunday sees Aodh Ruadh seniors entertain Killybegs in Fr Tierney Park for what will be a massive clash in the chase for promotion. Throw in will be at 3pm. eserves open the afternoon's action at 1.30pm.

The minors came out on the wrong side of a 3-5 to 5-10 defeat to Termon in their championship clash in Fr Tierney Park last Wednesday.

The under 14s enjoyed a good championship win over Malin last Friday, beating the Inishowen men 6-10 to 2-9.

The under 10s host Killybegs this morning at 11am.

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh faced Carndonagh in their championship opener on Sunday morning in Fr Tierney Park. The homesters were slow to start but picked it up in the second half. The Aodh Ruadh team was Eilish Gallagher; Saoirse McDevitt, Terri Gallagher (1-0), Mary Flora Scott, Grainne Maguire, Bridín Maguire, Aine Gilmore (2-7), Cáit Gillespie, Orlaith Gillespie, Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien, Briana Maher (0-1), Demi McFarland, Sara Gallagher, Tia McFarland (0-1), Roisin Maguire, Ciara Caldwell, Anna Rafferty. Training for senior, minor and under 16 ladies continues this week on Tuesday and Thursday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Under 13 training continues on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5.45pm to 7pm.

Hurling: Well done to the senior hurlers who qualified for the Junior Championship final on Saturday by defeating MacCumhaill's in Tir Conaill Park on a 1-18 to 1-3 scoreline. At half time only two points separated the sides, but Aodh Ruadh put in a terrific team performance in the second period to qualify for the County Championship final on 31st August where they will face Carndonagh. Well done to all the squad and team manager John Rooney.

The under 16s made the long trip to Dungloe and maintained their 100 percent start to the league with a comprehensive victory over Dungloe/Gaoth Dobhair.

The under 12s were up against Dungloe/Gaoth Dobhair in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh last Thursday. Despite their best efforts the west Donegal amalgamation were a physically stronger outfit whose ability to hit the net proved the difference as they ran out winners 4-4 to 0-4. This week they are away to Setanta.

There was disappointment on Saturday last as Meath beat Donegal in the Hibernian Cup. Hard luck to our representatives on the squad Aaron Cullen, Aaron Neilan, Danny Breen, Ryan Keenaghan, Pauric Daly, Troy Killilea and Kyle McNulty. Denis Daly was part of the management team.

Underage hurling training continues on Sunday for all teams at 12 noon.

Aodh Ruadh Schools Coach: Best of luck to Sylvester Óg Maguire who is moving on to a post in the schools system. There is now a vacancy for this role in the club. The post comes under the Community Employment Scheme sponsored by Aodh Ruadh and applicants must meet CES entry criteria. Please contact Tom Daly if interested for further information. Mail to tom.daly.ulster@gaa.ie.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,600. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 6, 11, 14, 16 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Eoin Loughlin, Dunmuckrim; Paula Keon, Askill; Terence McShea; Peter Gillen, Assaroe View; and Shane Coughlin, Kinlough. Next draw is in Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €7,700 on Monday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.